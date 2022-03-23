From Fancy Hotels to Modern Hospitals in J&K: Gulf CEOs Look to Invest Across Sectors

The high-level delegation of investors from Gulf countries, which is on a tour of Kashmir, has pledged to invest in high-end hotels, hospitals, agro-progressing, horticulture and information technology.

The delegation includes 33 chief executive officers (CEOs), along with chairmen, of companies from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong.

Around 12 Indian-origin businessmen have also participated in the four-day investors’ summit organised by the Jammu and Kashmir government from March 21.

“They have showed a lot of interest in setting up hotels – a few around the Dal Lake – and we will be providing land without delay. We have a lot of land under Project Roshni and will spare it for such investments," Ranjan Prakash Thakur, principal secretary, J&K industries department told News 18.

Thakur said hotels are the prime need in Kashmir as the demand is huge. “I get a room for Rs 35,000 a day and this is not helping tourism. We certainly we need more. The CEOs have said they will build some seven-star hotels in Srinagar and we have enormous chunks of land," he said.

He said smaller hotels can come up in far-off destinations namely Doda and Bhaderwah, but the demand is huge in Kashmir, Jammu and other areas.

“We took the CEOs to Pari Mahal in Srinagar and Pahalgam. Today, we are taking them to Gulmarg. They are very keen to invest," he added.

Thakur said the businessmen will also invest in hospitals in Srinagar. “We have signed a few memoranda of understanding (MoUs). There will be 4,500 beds in new private hospitals, which will be made operational in the next two years. This means an employment for 45,000 people and creation of 11,000 medical seats," Thakur said.

Ankita Kar, managing director of Jammu and Kashmir trade promotion corporation, said the tour is the follow-up to Dubai Expo in January, where they were able to generate interest among them to invest in J&K. “We have got them here to look at the focus areas and given them a market connect with our entrepreneurs and start-ups," she said.

Abdulla Mohammad Yousuf Abdulla Alshaibani, CEO of the Emirates International Investment Group, said J&K has the potential for investment in different sectors and such investments would be beneficial to both Kashmir and the UAE.

“It is a big investment opportunity for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries or the UAE," he said.

Officials said investors from the GCC countries are aiming to attract an investment of Rs 70,000 crore this year.

“We feel safe with you, like one family. Kashmiris are very kind," said a delegate.

Bal Krishen, CEO of the Indian Century Financial Group, who is heading the delegation, said, “Investors have started seeing business prospects in J&K. They have come with a clear mind. The businessmen’s focus is on profit. They think investment should happen in Kashmir."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the delegates have identified specific areas for investment, which include cold storages, food processing, real estate, hospitality, hospitals and education.

He said the purpose of inviting the delegates to Srinagar was for them “to feel the place" and “address their concerns, if any".

He said new industrial schemes will take Jammu and Kashmir to newer levels of development and self-sufficiency. “J&K is offering ₹28, 000 crore in incentives. The industrial scheme in J&K is better than the other states of the country, which is why investors are showing more interest."

Sinha said J&K saw Rs 1,500-crore investment till last year. “We have already approved proposals worth Rs 27,000 crore. The investments will cross the Rs 70,000-crore mark," the L-G said.

He said MoUs worth Rs 3,000 crore have been signed with companies based out of the UAE earlier this year. “The big groups like Emaar, DP world, Lulu and Noon.com have shown interest. It will be taken to the next level."

Around six to seven lakh jobs would be created once the investments are realised and projects are accomplished, he said.

