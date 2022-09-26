From Gut Problems to Low Bone Density, 5 Side Effects of Zero Calorie Drinks

People who are fitness freaks often look for healthy alternatives in food and beverages. Consuming zero-calorie sodas or diet drinks has become a norm among youngsters as these drinks are deemed good for one’s health. However, these bubbly drinks might not be as risk-free as they appear, especially if you have more than one serving every day.

Consuming large quantities of diet soda may lead to several adverse effects and impact both short-term and long-term health. Here is a list of 5 side effects of consuming unregulated amounts of diet drinks:

Affect Gut Health:

According to Healthline, diet drinks pose a health hazard to your gut functions by attacking your gut microbiome. Your gut microbiome is responsible for boosting your immunity, absorbing nutrition and promoting better heart health. When your gut microbiome is affected, the good bacteria in your gut get disrupted, resulting in health problems.

Tooth Enamel Decay

Despite not having sugar like regular soda, diet soda still contains acidic properties. It can cause major damage to your teeth’s enamel. According to some studies, the surface roughness of the dental enamel is considerably changed by regular and diet soda, proving both can cause tooth erosion.

Headaches

Certain diet soda comprises artificial sweeteners like aspartame. Having more than one can or a bottle of zero-calorie beverage might trigger headaches, migraine and irritability. The amount of caffeine present in diet cokes might also induce painful headaches.

Affect Heart Health

Certain observational studies have found an association between several heart problems and consuming unregulated amounts of diet drinks. Drinking both regular and zero-calorie beverages is indirectly linked with an increased risk of strokes as well.

Reduce bone density

Consuming diet drinks might also affect your bones. The compounds found in these beverages, including phosphoric acid and caffeine, can cause bone loss. These not-so-sugary drinks decrease bone mineral density, resulting in serious diseases like osteoporosis and bone fractures.

