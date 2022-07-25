From Humble Abode in Belgharia to Kolkata's High-Rises, Journey of SSC Scam Accused Arpita Mukherjee

Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested in the alleged state school jobs recruitment scam, comes from the modest background, with a house in Belgharia to now owning multiple flats in high-rises of Diamond City in South Kolkata.

As part of its investigation into the alleged West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) unearthed Rs 21 crore in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 79 lakh, and Rs 54 lakh from Arpita’s house in Tollygunge on July 23. The ED believes the cash recovered from her residence represents the profits generated by the accused allegedly from the alleged school jobs recruitment scam.

According to sources, Arpita started modelling in 2004, and was getting small roles in Bengali films. Her acting career began in 2010. She also she became close with a film producer who lives in Jhargram. She acted in six Odia films, including ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ and Ashok Pati’s ‘Prem Rogi’, which were quite a hit at the box office.

Advertisement

Arpita used to live in Dewanpara, Belgharia, with her mother Minati Mukherjee. According to ED sources, Arpita bought two more flats in Belgharia after which she changed a few more houses and settled in the elite neighborhood of South Kolkata.

Arpita’s father was in the central government while her mother is a housewife. She has two sisters one of whom is married. Arpita did her schooling and college in Kolkata, and then pursued career in modelling. Her college friends told News18 she was a “bright" student and a “go-getter".

A few days after completing her college, Arpita’s father passed away. Her father’s government job was offered to her but she did not take it. According to her mother, “She was doing both modelling and acting. She also started acting in Odia and Tamil films. She refused the job offer."

Sources also say she decided to move to Tollywood permanently as offers from the Odia film industry were limited. Her Facebook bio reads: “A multi-talented, versatile actor, having worked in several films in Tollywood."

Advertisement

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested in connection with alleged school jobs scam, was seen with Arpita in a picture which was widely shared on social media. Both were wearing colour-coordinated clothes for an event.

Both were taken into custody by the ED on July 23 in connection with the alleged recruitment scam. The alleged scam is being investigated by the CBI and ED in connection with irregularities in the appointment of Group C and Group D staff and teachers in government-run and aided schools of West Bengal.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here