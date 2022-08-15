From India@75 to India@100: PM Modi Ditches Teleprompter, Speaks Extempore for About 90 Minutes in a Heartfelt Speech

On the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ditched the teleprompter, making the way for paper notes while delivering his ninth speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Monday.

The teleprompter was sidelined by the prime minister as he began his address congratulating the nation on the 75th anniversary of the independence being celebrated under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

During the heartfelt speech, which lasted for about 83 minutes, PM Modi goes on to speak about India’s potential, the need for a unified force, respecting women and lauded the freedom fighters who contributed to the nation’s freedom.

He set forth five pledges Indians must take to realise the dream of freedom fighters when the nation marks 100 years of Independence in 2047. He urged the nation to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the nation’s development and called for an end to slavery in our mindsets. He also touched upon the need for unity and fulfilling duties towards the nation.

Be it the Centre or states, governments will have to work to realise the aspirations of the people of the country as they can not wait anymore to see their dreams being fulfilled, PM Modi further said.

He not only raised women’s power in his speech but also hailed the contribution of great women leaders in India’s freedom struggle and appealed for a “change in mentality".

Saluting the role of women in India’s struggle for independence, PM Modi said that every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of the country - be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkaribai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal.

He also said the two big challenges before the country are nepotism and dynasty, and corruption, asserting that “we have to fight" against these together. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi described nepotism as an “evil" and said the country needs to come together against it.

“We need to give opportunities to those who are talented and will work for the progress of the nation. Talent will be the basis of New India," he said. “When I talk about nepotism and dynasty, people think I am talking about politics only. No, unfortunately this evil of politics has nurtured nepotism in every institution," Modi said.

