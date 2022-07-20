Jataka Tales, Stupas to Meditation Haven: Telangana Gets New Buddhist Theme Park. Details Here

With the newly-opened Buddhavanam, Telangana aims to feature among the most important Buddhist sites in the world.

This Buddhist Heritage Theme Park at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district, being called the largest in Asia, is spread across 274 acres on the banks of river Krishna.

This sprawling area, which is divided into eight segments, is a three-hour drive from Hyderabad airport. Apart from the ethereal work by Indian sculptors, the site displays the work of Sri Lankan artisans too.

“This project has been in the making for long and we are pleased that it is generating interest all over the country. Right now, we have around 1,000 visitors on weekends and around 300 on weekdays. We want Buddha’s message of peace and oneness to spread far and wide," the project’s special officer, Mallepally Laxmaiah, told News18.

THE EIGHT SEGMENTS

After crossing the entrance plaza that houses Buddhist motifs, including the Dharma Chakra, the visitor reaches the first segment, Buddha Charitavanam, a garden which depicts major events from Gautam Buddha’s life.

The stages include Janana (the birth of Siddhartha), Nimitta of old man, sick person, dead corpse, Rohini river scene and mendicant, Mahabhinishkramana (the great departure of Siddhartha), Samyaksambodhi (enlightenment of Siddhartha Gautama), Dharmachakrapravarthana (the first sermon of the Buddha) and the Mahaparinirvana (the great extinction of the Buddha).

The next segment is the Jatakavanam, which depicts all the lives of Bodhisattva through 547 stories. These stories are illustrated through beautiful murals spread along the park. The Jataka stories exemplified by the lives of the Bodhisattva provide guidance to practicing Buddhists in leading a wholesome life.

The third segment is the Dhyanavanam or Meditation Park. The unique feature of this park is that a 27-feet high Avukana Buddha statue has been erected here by the Sri Lankan government. The park is being developed to be a meditation haven with huts and Buddhist architecture.

The fourth segment, the Stupavanam, displays miniature replicas of stupas from Buddhist sites all over the world. The replicas include Karla Stupa (Maharashtra), Ajanta Stupa (Maharashtra), Sanchi Stupa (Madhya Pradesh), Dhamek stupa, Sarnath (Uttar Pradesh), Ruwanwelisaya Stupa (Sri Lanka), Mirpur Khas (Pakistan), Seokgatap (Sakyamuni Pagoda) and others.

The Mahastupa, or the fifth segment, is the main draw of Buddhavanam. The huge ornate stupa is built according to the dimensions and architecture of the original Amarārāma Stūpa (Amaravathi). Important scenes from Buddha’s life are carved on its walls. The dome is covered by sculptural panels depicting Theravada Buddhist symbols like the Stūpa, the Vajrasana, Bodhi tree, pillar of fire and Jataka stories.

The main attraction in this segment is the virtual sky which has been developed with help from German engineers. The interior of the ceiling was designed in such a way that it reflects the sky in 528 trapezoid-shaped panels to capture the ever-changing colour of the sky and clouds.

Buddhist education centres, hospitality units and wellness centres form the remaining segments in Buddhavanam.

“We built this site at a cost of Rs 70 crore, with contributions made by both the state and Central governments. The project was conceptualised around 2003 by former IPS officer Anjaneya Reddy, who was the managing director of tourism department. However, the project gathered momentum only after Telangana was formed in 2014. I was appointed the special officer for the project in 2016," said Laxmaiah.

ROOTS OF BUDDHISM

Laxmaiah says that the earliest links between Telangana and Buddhism can be found in Buddhist work Parayanavagga of Suttanipata.

According to this work, a Brahmin sage named Bavari reached Assaka (Asmaka) country during the life time of the Buddha, crossed Godavari river and settled in one of its islands.

This island is now believed to fall in present-day Nirmal district of Telangana. The account says that Bavari heard of Buddha and dispatched 16 disciples to Magadha to listen to his teachings. At that time, Buddha was preaching at Venuvana in Vaishali.

The disciples, who were impressed by the preachings, became Buddha’s followers. While some of the disciples settled there, Pingiya, the chief disciple of Bavari, came back and brought Buddha’s teachings to Telangana for the first time.

