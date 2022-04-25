From Kanchanpur to Sagar Island, Tracking Delhi's Jahangirpuri Violence Probe in West Bengal

From Kanchanpur village in Medinipur to Bamankhali village on Sagar Island, the crime branch of the Delhi Police is visiting several spots in West Bengal to ascertain the links to the accused in the recent communal violence in Jahangirpuri area of Northwest Delhi.

While the three-officer team is tasked with verifying the addresses of the accused in the case and doing a background check, the exercise is not limited. With more officers joining the team on Monday, some action may be witnessed in West Bengal.

According to the information available with CNN-News 18, the crime branch team visited Mahishadal Police station of Haldia on April 19.

WHERE IS ANSAR FROM?

Sources say they are still looking for the place main accused Ansar hails from. As per his claims, he spent most of his childhood with his ‘nani maa’ (grandmother) in Kumarpur. The team visited places in Haldia and spoke to some of his relatives.

“Our team has visited places in Haldia and have got Ansar’s wife’s and Nani’s homes, but we are still looking for where he originally is from," said a crime branch officer working on this case.

THE KANCHANPUR LINK

Near Badi Masjid in Kanchanpur, a two-storey house belongs to three brothers — Mukhtiyar, Aksar, Aslam – named as accused in the case. While the neighbours were initially shocked to see police officials asking about them, they later realised it was connected with the Jahangirpuri case.

The accused’s mother denied her sons’ involvement. “My children are not like that. They have been framed. One of them doesn’t even live in Delhi; he was there to go to Ajmer, but I don’t know how and why police have arrested them."

“Two of them work in Jahangirpuri. They work as Raj Mistri there… Can’t comment on the allegation, but we don’t think they are involved," said a neighbour near the house. He, however, maintained that the “police should investigate thoroughly to get the truth".

Another accused Ahid also allegedly has a connection with Kanchanpur, but the crime branch is still to verify his address and find his relatives.

BAMANKHALI: SHEIKH SOHRAB’S NATIVE PLACE

Though accused Sheikh Sohrab’s family lives in Delhi, villagers confirm they are natives of Bamankhali. Villagers also claim that he works for a civic body in Delhi.

“His father was working with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), while he was with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). We can’t comment on his involvement, but we know them," said a person close to the family.

He gave all information to the police and said, “I have no issue telling what I know. If someone has done something wrong, they would be punished."

WHAT NEXT?

After verifying the information and addresses, the crime branch team is waiting for senior officers to join them. Although there are no arrests in West Bengal, they are in touch with the local police. After ascertaining the addresses and backgrounds, the team is now waiting for instructions from Delhi, where their counterparts are questioning the accused.

“At least 25 people have been arrested in this case, but we are investigating further. We are checking all alleged angles and will uncover the conspiracy. We are also studying the political links of the accused," said a senior police officer from the crime branch.

