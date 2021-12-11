From Kashi Vishwanath Dham to Rudraksh Convention Centre: Here's How PM Modi Transformed Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on December 13. The inauguration will be attended by all BJP chief ministers and deputy CMs and it will be broadcast live from over 51,000 places nationwide.

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will transform the area around the holy Kashi Vishwanath Temple as the 20-25 feet wide corridor will connect Lalita Ghat on Ganges to the Mandir Chowk in the temple premises. Like ancient times, a devout Shiva bhakt can take a dip in the holy river every morning and pay his tribute to Lord Shiva in the temple, which will now have a direct visibility from the Ghat.

The ambitious project, launched in March 2018, is one of the many developmental works carried out by the Prime Minister since coming to power in 2014. Earlier this year, PM Modi inaugurated International Cooperation and Convention Centre ‘Rudraksh’. The centre was inaugurated as an attractive destination for conferences and pull in tourists and businesspersons to the city. Designed like a Shivalinga with a seating of 1200 people, with 108 Rudrakshas on its façade, the building form and philosophy behind this Convention Centre is inspired by Kashi’s tradition of people-friendly spaces. With modern facilities like divisible meeting rooms, art gallery and multi-purpose pre-function areas, the place provides opportunities for artists to showcase themselves and interact with the people as well.

In the area of road infrastructure, the prime minister had inaugurated two important roads, having a total length of 34 kilometres and built at a cost of Rs 1,572 crore. The 16.55-km-long Varanasi Ring Road Phase-I has been built at a cost of Rs 759 crore, while the work of four-laning and construction of 17.25 km Babatpur-Varanasi-road on NH-56 cost Rs 812 crore.

Moreover, a 6-lane widening project of the Varanasi to Prayagraj section of NH-19 has also been started which will reduce congestion and traffic for vehicles coming towards Varanasi.

The heritage places in Varanasi have been installed with ‘smart signages’ with Quick Response (QR) code. These signages give information to visitors and tourists alike about cultural importance of heritage sites and the 84 iconic ghats of the city which are known for their antiquity and architectural beauty.

Sculpture signages have also been installed at the Assi ghat and Khidkiya ghat, providing information about various events like Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh ghat, annual Naag Nathaiyya event at Tulsi ghat.

The city is emerging as one of the biggest medical hubs of Purvanchal. Recently, PM Modi had inaugurated the BHU Trauma centre for giving emergency services to the patients in the city. Now in the emergency ward, number of beds have been increased from 4 to 20 in the trauma centre. Two cancer hospitals have also come up in the city- Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Hospital and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Lahartara. These Hospitals provide comprehensive treatment to the patients from UP, and nearby states of MP, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar.

However, the main attraction in the city remains the Kashi Vishwanath Temple has been redeveloped to spread over 30,000 square meters with expected footfalls of nearly 40,000 on the weekend and nearly 3 lakh on peak events.

Preparations Underway for PM Modi’s Visit

Deepak Aggarwal, Divisional Commissioner, Varanasi said that the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project was conceived, planned and executed under the leadership of PM and will be inaugurated on Monday. “He (PM Modi) will come by water route and get down at Lalita ghat and do pooja and darshan and will come at mandir chowk where he will address the gathering. Decorations and cultural troupes have been planned enroute Lalita ghat to temple. We are trying to make function historic and seers and saints have been invited across the country," Aggarwal said.

He further informed that lots of VVIPs including Chief Ministers are coming to the city. The security arrangements have been taken care of and elaborate arrangements are being made.

