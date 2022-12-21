From Millets, Textbooks to Special Status, Minister Pradhan Lists Modi Govt's Steps for Tribal Welfare

The Narendra Modi government is pushing to bring revolutionary reforms to connect tribals with the mainstream, even as there are bills in Parliament to revise the status of tribals and grant the status to more of those who were left out of the list.

From increasing budget expenditure, providing their produce an international market to opening new schools and promoting education in tribal languages, the government is making a pitch to woo tribals. The Celebration of International Millet Year too is considered an attempt to benefit the community.

Union minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the Modi government has brought in a paradigm shift, ensuring wholesome development of tribals. The budget for Centre-sponsored schemes for tribals in 2014-15 was Rs 19,437 crore which stands at Rs 91,000 crore in the current year.

Textbooks in Tribal languages

“[President] Draupadi Murmu holds the highest position in the country and she was a teacher. Education brings revolutionary changes and thus, our focus is to ensure education reaches tribals," said Pradhan.

“When their language is formalised, they will benefit from it. Every stakeholder has been involved in making textbooks. There are many reforms that are yet to happen. Millet benefit will go to tribals.

UGC has stated that its textbooks will be in local/tribal languages. Education in local languages and mother tongue is one of the key pillars of National Education Policy, 2020. PM Modi is giving long-due honour to the tribal population of the country," the minister added.

For Eklavya schools, Rs 3,832 crore was the budget in 2014-15, which went up to Rs 8,500 crore in 2022-23. This is reflective of PM Modi’s commitment to the upliftment of tribal population, from respecting their identity to providing education, health, and self-employment, said Pradhan.

Millet Year linked to Tribal welfare

The International Millet Year is being organised in India and on Monday, the government hosted a millet lunch where the prime minister was also present.

“Millets come from tribals. Tribal population is going to be the biggest beneficiary of this. Indian produce will get global markets. Millet year was celebrated in Parliament and majority is the tribal produce. Millet is being made an item during G20 summit. This will directly benefit tribals," said the minister.

Tribals in focus

The minister briefed that for the first time, the National Tribal Research Institute was established to look into tribal issues at a national stage. He added that there have been attempts to highlight the unsung heroes of freedom struggle.

“Tribal population has contributed to the freedom struggle immensely. From Bhagwan Birsa Munda to Laxman Naik, Nirmal Munda, Madho Singh and many more, several stalwarts contributed to the freedom struggle. Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is being celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Tribal museums are being constructed all over the country," informed the minister.

A digital tribal repository in searchable form has been developed by the government. Under Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Yojana, centres are being developed in which tribal people are being connected through self-help groups. Approximately 60,000 artisans are engaged under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) of MSME.

Political importance

With considerable Scheduled Tribe population in every state, it becomes pertinent for the BJP to gain their support to sail to victory. After Himachal Pradesh, where the government had declared that Hattis will be given tribal status, the Centre has brought in at least four amendments this session to provide tribal status to more communities.

The focus is majorly on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but assembly polls in tribal-dominated Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya are also on the BJP’s radar.

