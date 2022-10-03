From Ram Mandir to Amarnath Cave, Theme-based Pandals Attract People As Durga Puja Festive Fervour Grips Odisha

Durga puja festivities are back in full vigour in various cities and towns of Odisha, after a two-year hiatus triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. From decorations to stalls, set up at theme-based pandals across the state are giving a tinge of Bengali tradition to the festive spirit.

In the state capital, Bhubaneswar, various puja committees in different localities have devised innovative- theme-based pandals and idols to attract the public.

This year, organizers in Bhubaneshwar’s Saheed Nagar have adopted the theme of Ram Temple in Ayodhya for their pandal. This Ram Mandir-themed pandal designed by skilled artists from Cuttack and Kolkata has been pulling a huge crowd, who are rejoicing the festivities after two years.

“We are elated to enjoy the puja festivities after two years. This year we are celebrating Durga puja with great joy and praying goddess Durga for prosperity and welfare of the society" said a devotee in Bhubaneswar.

Grand puja pandals with gigantic gates and huge tableaus have also been set at Jharpada, Palasuni, Rasulgarh, Nayapalli, Baramunda, Laxmisagar and the Unit-I area of Bhubaneswar.

In Cuttack, as many as 28 committees are set to have ‘Chandi Medha’ (silver tableau) this Durga puja.

The College Square puja Committee has decorated its pandal backdrop with silver filigree work. As per the organisers, 3.5 quintal silver worth Rs 2.5 crore has been used for decorating the tableau.

From Mahesmati Manson of Bahubali movie to Amarnath cave, puja associations in Cuttack have also erected impressive facades, giving pandal hoppers memorable experiences of celebration.

While the Badambadi puja committee has erected a huge ‘Torana’ in the shape of Mahesmati Manson, the Khannagar Durga puja committee has opted for an Amarnath cave-like structure for their pandal.

“This time, a Torana of Amarnath cave-like structure has been erected. A light and sound show will be organised at the gate for the first time in Odisha," according to a member of the Khannagar Durga puja committee.

(With inputs from News 18 reporters Nirupama Behera, Sumant Sundaray, Navesh Mohanty and Dwibendu Mishra)

