From Saffron 'Rang Barse' to Bhojpuri Songs, UP BJP's Answer to Punjab's 'Dhol' as Poll Victory Fever Rises

Holi has arrived early for the Bharatiya Janata Party as workers splashed saffron colour at the BJP office in Lucknow after landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Not only they played with colours, but danced to some Bhojpuri songs and the popular Amitabh Bachchan song ‘Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali’ from movie ‘Silsila’.

Crowd was seen outside the party office as soon as the initial results began to trickle in early on Thursday morning. The workers raised slogan hailing chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They were also spotted waving ‘Lotus’ flag (symbol of BJP) and the national flag. The Lalbagh area, where the party’s office is located, was immersed in loud music and drum beats.

Interestingly, reminding people of CM Yogi’s ‘bulldozer’ jibe’, a BJP worker was seem roaming around with miniature bulldozer on his head. The excited worker told News18 that BJP bulldozers will now eliminate mafias.

The jibe is a reference to action taken by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government to vacate illegally occupied land and properties using heavy machinery. While addressing an election rally, Yogi had said, “We have developed this machine that builds express highways and also tackles the mafias and criminals. When I was coming here, I saw four bulldozers. I think there are five assemblies, we will send one to each, then everything will be fine." The remark earned him the name of ‘Bulldozer Baba’, frequently used by opposition to attack the chief minister.

Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan’s song “UP mein Sab Ba" — underlining the welfare initiatives of the Yogi government — was also seen doing the rounds.

This assembly election campaign has seen BJP make full use of its “soft power" available in the form of several singers, who are full-fledged party members. Famous Bhojpuri actor/singer and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari teamed up with Faridabad-based singer Kanhaiya Mittal and they together released, ‘Mandir ab banane laga hai, Bhagwa rang chadhane laga hai’ which again was a blockbuster and a major hit in the two states.

