From Singur to Nandigram, Celebrating Women Freedom Fighters, Exploring Mamata Banerjee -- The Writer

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair at Salt Lake on January 31. Banerjee has written nearly 134 books, six of which were launched at this year’s book fair.

Banerjee has a flair for writing since the time she was the Trinamool Congress leader protesting in Singur and Nandigram.

Her books mainly focus on her struggles and political movements over the years. Her book, ‘Parivarthan’ (change), after she overthrew the Left government in 2011, became quite popular.

This year, Banerjee wrote a book named ‘Salute’ on the 100 women who participated in India’s freedom struggle.

While inaugurating the Kolkata Book Fair, Banerjee said, “I have already written 128 books and launched six books this time. I paid tribute to the women freedom fighters last year and wrote on nearly 50 of them this year. The name of the book is ‘Salute’. Also, I have written a book on Constitution and Duare Sarkar. Books on poems are also there. Some books are translated into English."

A senior book publisher told News18 that despite her busy schedule, Banerjee manages and writes books on her experiences — from the Singur movement to Citizenship Amendment Act.

Not only stories, she has written poems, songs and composed music on different situations and issues. Her poems are published daily in TMC’s mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’.

She paints whenever she gets time, said one of the government officials working with Banerjee. While travelling in her car, Banerjee also composes music.

People close to her say amidst her busy schedule, Banerjee relaxes through these activities.

It is reported that all her books are best-sellers in the market.

