From Space to Covid Lessons, PM Modi to Inaugurate Science Congress Today; Focus on Women Scientists

One of the largest annual gatherings of scientists and researchers from across the country — the Indian Science Congress — is all set to return after a two-year hiatus. The 108th edition of the convention is all set to begin on Tuesday, with women scientists taking centre-stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was earlier expected to inaugurate the five-day long conference, would now declare the event open through a virtual address.

Over the next five days, researchers from across the country would engage in deliberations on how science and technology can strengthen sustainable development which is the theme of the conference. The focus this year would be on women empowerment, and inclusive involvement of all sections of society.

The Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) is also currently led by a woman scientist, Dr. Vijay Laxmi Saxena, who also happens to be only the second woman in the entire 100 years old history to hold the post of General President.

From India’s space endeavours to lessons learnt from the pandemic, the conference would cover various facets of India’s journey in science and technology.

“The theme has been very thoughtfully finalised. The conference will deliberate on holistic growth, reviewed economies and sustainable goals, while at the same time addressing the possible obstacles to the growth of women in science & technology," said Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh who holds Independent Charge for Science and Technology & Earth Sciences.

Tribal Science Congress, Farmers’ Meet

Among the key highlights for the conference this year is ‘Tribal Science Congress’, which will showcase the journey of tribal women and also provide a platform for display of indigenous accent knowledge system and practice. There will also be a dedicated session on women scientists, farmers, children as well as a Science Communicators’ Congress.

The plenary sessions are expected to feature Nobel Laureates, leading Indian and foreign researchers, experts and technocrats from a wide variety of fields, including space, defense, IT and medical research.

Lessons from The Pandemic

Scientists would also share their knowledge on the long-term impacts of Covid-19, cardiovascular complications, role of vaccines and the lessons to be learnt regarding disease management in the country.

With India looking to launch its first human-space flight soon, attendees will also discuss the country’s space endeavours, as well as upcoming inter-planetary missions, and recent trends in satellite communications. ISRO chief S Somanath is also expected to attend the conference.

The prestigious conference at RTM Nagpur University would also be attended by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who also happens to be a Lok Sabha member from Nagpur as well as Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

