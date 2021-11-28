From Spotify to Gaana, PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Now on Major Audio, Music Platforms in Outreach to Youth

Not just on radio, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme is now available on all major audio or music platforms.

This includes platforms like Amazon Music, Spotify, Hungama, Gaana, JioSaavn and Wynk, a government official told News18. All of them feature ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in an effort to ensure that people can seamlessly listen to the address on audio platforms wherever they go.

“In addition to TV, radio, the NaMo App, YouTube and physical events where people listen in to the monthly programme, this will also augment the reach of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, especially to the younger generation," the senior official said.

PM Modi holds the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on the last Sunday of every month, the primary objective of the programme being to establish a dialogue with the citizens on issues of day-to-day governance. The government says this helps the PM reach the masses across the country through radio and provides every citizen the opportunity to connect, suggest and become part of participatory governance through the Prime Minister’s radio address.

Mann Ki Baat started on All India Radio (AIR) from October 2014 and is broadcast in 21 regional languages, 31 local dialects and 16 foreign languages and is the most popular radio programme in India, as per the government. It is broadcast on 326 channels of AIR Network on MW, SW, FM and DRM besides, 24×7 live, live streaming on NewsOnAir App and YouTube channel of AIR. It is simultaneously broadcast on Radio, TV and Digital Platforms of Prasar Bharati.

Thirty-four DD channels and approximately 91 private satellite TV channels broadcast this radio programme throughout India and it has achieved 11.8 crore viewership and 14.3 crore reach in the year 2020, the government told the Parliament earlier this year. “This has created renewed interest and awareness in traditional radio," the government then said.

The All India Radio carried out a Telephonic Quick Feedback study spread over 15 states in November 2018 which showed that the popularity of Mann Ki Baat has also increased the popularity of AIR. Besides, television viewership of Mann Ki Baat on the DD Network increased from 100 million viewers between June, 2018 to December, 2018 to 132 million between June, 2019 and December 2019, as per a government reply to Parliament last year.

