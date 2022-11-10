From Thirukkural to Sartorial 'Chess': PM’s Push for Promotion of Tamil Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Friday during which he will attend several events, including addressing the 36th convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul.

PM Modi will attend the convocation at the institute in the Tamil Nadu city on November 11, a trip that will highlight his significant focus on the promotion of Tamil heritage and culture.

The PM had inaugurated a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in January this year in line with his vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages.

A ‘Subramania Bharati Chair’ on Tamil Studies was also established at Banaras Hindu University, which is located in the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi.

The Prime Minister is known to have special admiration for the Tamil classic Thirukkural and has quoted from the text in several important speeches. Few years ago, he had also released the Gujarati translation of Thirukkural.

In his address at the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he had recited a 3,000-year-old Tamil quote by philosopher Kaniyan Pungundranar to highlight India’s belief of acceptance and inclusion of humanity.

In Tokyo earlier this year, the PM had gifted Pattamadi Silk Mats to former Japan PMs. Pattamadai, a small village in Tirunelveli district, is home to a unique tradition of superfine silk mat weaving from ‘korai’ grass grown on the banks of river Tamiraparani.

PM Modi had also inaugurated the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. In his speech, he especially highlighted the connection of the state with Chess, saying Tamil Nadu is called as the chess powerhouse of India. His special sartorial choice, merging the traditional Tamil attire with the squares on the chess board, also drew special attention.

