From This Year, R-Day Celebrations to Begin on Jan 23 to Include Subash Chandra Bose's Birth Anniversary

Republic Day Celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Subash Chandra Bose, government sources told News 18.

This is in line with the Modi government’s focus on celebrating/commemorating important aspects of our history and culture, the sources added. Narendra Modi-led government earlier started the celebration of Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as Parakram Divas.

Along with Parakram Divas, other such days which have become a yearly affair are:

August 14- Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

October 31– Ekta Divas –National Unity Day (Birth Anniversary of Sardar Patel)

November 15–Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s Birthday)

November 26– Constitution Day

December 26– Veer Baal Divas (a tribute to 4 Sahibzadas)

Meanwhile, this year, approximately 24,000 people will be permitted to attend the Republic Day parade on January 26 given the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, sources in the defence establishment said on Saturday. In 2020, before the pandemic struck India, around 1.25 lakh people were permitted to attend the parade.

Last year’s Republic Day parade took place amid the Covid pandemic and close to 25,000 people were allowed to attend it, sources mentioned. Like last year, this time to the parade may not have any foreign dignitary as the chief guest due to the pandemic, they said, adding India was planning to invite the leaders of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan.

