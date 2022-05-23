From Ukraine War, Afghanistan Crisis to Covid Vaccine Cooperation, How Quad Has Come a Long Way

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Japan on Monday to attend the second in-person Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) summit on May 24 to enhance cooperation with member countries (India, US, Japan and Australia) and discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific region. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and India’s restriction on wheat exports are expected to be discussed in the meeting.

“We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," said Modi, whose visit to Japan is taking place under the shadow of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi, who penned an Op-ed in a Japanese newspaper, said his own conviction about India-Japan partnership began in his early days as Chief Minister of Gujarat. It was not just the sophistication of Japanese technology and skills, but also the seriousness and long-term commitment of Japan’s leadership and businesses, that made Japan Gujarat’s preferred industrial partner and the most prominent presence in Vibrant Gujarat Summits since its inception, he said.

Since its inception in 2007, Quad’s motive is to keep strategic sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any military and political influence, and to reduce China’s dominance. It also aims to offer alternative debt financing for nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

Emergency Virtual Meet on Ukraine Crisis

The Quad leaders on March 3, 2022 virtually discussed the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict and the humanitarian crisis. They announced setting up of a new mechanism, which will ensure stronger communication on the fallout of the Ukraine crisis. The leaders agreed that they cannot allow “similar unilateral change to the status quo by force" in the Indo-Pacific region.

India, which was the only country among the Quad nations, to abstain on the Ukraine crisis, issued a statement that Quad “must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region". “The Prime Minister emphasised the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.

Modi’s First In-Person Quad Summit in Washington in September, 2021

Prime Minister Modi attended the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit on September 24, 2021 in Washington DC along with former Australian PM Scott Morrison, former Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga and President Joe Biden. The Afghanistan crisis was discussed and the leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in counter-terrorism and humanitarian support.

India’s initiative to supply 8 million doses of indigenous Covid vaccines from October 2021 to Indo-Pacific region was welcomed by global leaders. The Quad also set up a working group on critical and emerging technology to “facilitate cooperation on international standards and innovative technologies of the future".

There was also a surprise trilateral created last year called the AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) which raised questions over the validity of Quad and whether it could really work on stronger geostrategic aspects of the grouping.

Quad’s First-Ever Virtual Meet in 2021

PM Modi along with Biden, Morrison, and Suga had committed to bolstering cooperation among Australia, India, US and Japan, and promoting advance security and counter threats to both in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond in the joint statement released on March 12, 2021.

The ‘Spirit of Quad’ joint statement by the four leaders stated: “Our common goals require us to reckon with the most urgent of global challenges. Today, we pledge to respond to the economic and health impacts of COVID-19, combat climate change, and address shared challenges, including in cyber space, critical technologies, counterterrorism, quality infrastructure investment, and humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief as well as maritime domains."

They also decided to combine their nations’ medical, scientific, financing and manufacturing and delivery capabilities and set up a vaccine expert working group to implement “safe and effective vaccine distribution".

On the Myanmar crisis, the statement read: “As long-standing supporters of Myanmar and its people, we emphasize the urgent need to restore democracy and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience." Myanmar military seized power in February 2021, and arrested elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, which led to protests, killings and armed resistance.

