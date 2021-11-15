Everyone is Important, From Very Important Person to Every Person: PM at Inauguration of Rani Kamalapati Station in Bhopal

Expressing his government’s resolve to offer world-class facilities at affordable prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal on Monday.

The redeveloped railway station will have airport-like facilities such as air concourse, elevators, under paths, shopping complex, gaming zone, smart parking, giant LED screens, hotel, hospital, shopping mall and food courts.

PM Modi said around seven years ago when someone would use the term “railways", an image of filthy, ill-equipped, crowded stations and unsafe and dirty train coaches would pop up. People would become hopeless at one point.

But Rani Kamalapati railway station is India’s first ISO-certified station built on large-scale PPP mode. “It’s an example of changing India and dreams are coming true," the PM added.

“From VIP culture, we are moving towards EPI i.e. ‘Every Person is Important’ and this (Rani Kamlapati railway station) is an example of this transformation model. We are developing 175-plus such railway stations across the country," he said.

The Rani Kamalapati railway station and other infra projects are part of Prime Minister’s ‘Gati Shakti Master Plan’.

There were railway projects, which were announced 35-40 years ago but could not go beyond drawing boards. “But not to worry, I will also handle them," said the PM with a smile.

The Habibganj railway station has been renamed after the Queen of Gond community — Kamlapati.

Underlining railways’ new role in enhancing cultural and religious tourism, PM Modi said limited attempts were made earlier to boost tourism through railways but “we are making it affordable for the common man". He cited the example of Ramayan Circuit Express – the tourist train touring religious places associated with Lord Ram.

Talking of reforms in Railways, the Prime Minister said 75 Vande Bharat trains will be commissioned in the next two years.

>How Rani Kamalapati Railway Station is Different

With airport-like facilities, the railway station will also have subways and waiting rooms inside the air concourse that would help the passengers directly reach their trains. Hundreds can wait inside air concourse enjoying entertainment on LED screens. The facility has been equipped with three travellators, 12 escalators, eight lifts, 160 high-resolution cameras and 300 LEDs. It also has a modern fire-fighting system. The entire station will be a green campus powered by solar panels.

>Glimpses of MP’s Heritage

Dubbed as the new tourist destination of the city, Rani Kamalapati railway station will showcase MP’s art and culture through murals of tourist attractions such as Bhojpur Temple, Sanchi Stupas and Bhimbetka caves. Several tribal art forms like Bhil and Pithora art and paper mache masks will also be on the display. A giant LED screen will showcase information on popular tourist destinations of MP on the first floor of the 36 feet-tall main building, which can accommodate around 2,000 people at a time.

