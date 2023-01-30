Full Emergency at Kochi Airport Briefly After Flight From Sharjah Reports Suspected Hydraulic Failure

An inbound Air India Express flight from Sharjah to Kochi was suspected to have a hydraulic failure, after which a full emergency was declared at the Kochi airport on Sunday. According to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), the emergency was declared minutes before the flight made a landing at 8:26 pm on Sunday.

There were no diversion or runway blockages and the emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 pm. Airport operations were declared normal post the withdrawal of the emergency.

“Suspected hydraulic failure at IX 412 from Sharjah to Kochi. Due to this, a full emergency was declared at 08.04 pm in the Kochi airport. The aircraft landed safely at 08.26 pm," informed CIAL in a statement, an ANI report said.

The Sharjah-Kochi flight did not make an emergency landing and the pilot had noticed a fluctuation in the Hydraulic Pressure System, said an Air India Express spokesperson. He also clarified that he had informed the ATC about the suspected failure as a precautionary measure.

Earlier on Sunday, an Air Asia flight makes an emergency landing at Lucknow airport soon after take-off for Kolkata. “Air Asia flight return back to the Lucknow airport after aircraft suffered bird hit, aircraft was landed safely and all passengers are also safe," an airport official told ANI.

“An Airbus aircraft of Air Aisa with around 170 passengers was deployed for the Kolkata operation, all of whom are safe," Air Asia said in a statement.

“Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection. Impacted guests were attended to and we are making all efforts to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations," the carrier added.

