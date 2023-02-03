From Abu Dhabi to Calicut, Air India Flight Catches Fire Post Take Off; Full Emergency Declared

An Air India flight made an emergency landing at Abu Dhabi airport due to engine failure while taking off. The incident happened while the Calicut-bound Air India Express B737-800 aircraft was at a height of 1000 feet during its climb after takeoff from the Abu Dhabi airport.

As per an initial report, the fire was noticed in one of the engines, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

A “full emergency" was declared on the flight after the fire was reported, following which the aircraft returned to Abu Dhabi airport and made a “safe" emergency landing and all passengers were evacuated.

Advertisement

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had 184 passengers onboard and all are safe, an airline spokesperson said.

A source told the news agency PTI that there was an engine failure on the plane.

“Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut ) was involved in Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000ft during the climb," a DGCA official said.

The spokesperson said the plane had a technical snag in one of the engines while taking off.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday said domestic airlines faced a total of 546 technical snags during the operation of planes last year. Out of them, Air India faced 64 snags.

Read all the Latest India News here