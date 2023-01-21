'Full Faith in NIA': Slain Karnataka BJP Youth Worker's Kin Seek Justice as Noose Tightens Around PFI

“We have full faith in the NIA and its investigation. We are seeking justice for the murder of my husband and I hope those involved get the strictest punishment and no one is spared," said Noothana, the wife of Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death on the night of July 26 last year.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha leader Nettaru became a victim of targeted killing by terrorists whose links have been traced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to the now-banned terror organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). Nettaru (32) was killed by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

The probe was handed over to the central agency by the Karnataka government. As part of their ongoing investigation, the NIA on Friday filed a chargesheet against 20 accused who were part of the “cadres/members of the Popular front of India ……..with the intention to strike terror in society and create a fear among the people".

Noothana, who works in the Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner’s office, feels the NIA has been conducting a fair probe and is waiting for the day when the men who murdered her husband are punished.

“I have nothing else to say but that I have full faith in our judicial system and the NIA to give us justice," she said.

The NIA, in its chargesheet submitted to a special court, stated: “The Popular Front of India (PFI), as part of its agenda to create terror and communal hatred and unrest in society and to further its agenda of establishing Islamic Rule by 2047, formed egret teams called Service them or Killer Squads to carry out killings of its ‘perceived enemies’ and targets."

It added: “According to the NIA, there were conspiracy meetings that were held by PFI members and leaders in Bengaluru city, Sullia Town and Bellare village, the head of District Service Team — Mustafa Paichar 1 — was instructed to recce, identify and target a prominent member of a particular community."

Ranjit Saliyan, a cousin of Nettaru, echoed Noothana’s opinion.

“We have trust in the NIA and hope we will get justice. The investigation that the NIA has been conducting is in a critical state. The probe they are conducting shows the involvement of the PFI and is very close to the truth. If you see the recent activities of this banned organisation, they have been trying to instil fear and attack people, which is what the NIA has also found in their investigation," Saliyan told News18.

Nettaru’s cousin also shared that local residents had learnt about a secret meeting by some terror groups at a village called Mithur in Bantwala taluka of Dakshin Kannada. The locals suspected that PFI members had held meetings to plan killings like that of Nettaru.

“The locals have been suspicious of such activities and now the NIA findings indicate that such meetings did take place," he said.

According to the NIA report, the ‘service team members’ were given training in handling lethal arms, attack and surveillance techniques and a list of ‘individuals/leaders belonging to a particular community’ was also drawn out.

“As per instructions, four people were recced and identified and among them, Praveen Nettaru, who was BJP Yuva Morcha, (Dakshina Kannada) district committee member, was assaulted and killed on July 26, 2022 in full public view with lethal weapons to create a terror among the people at large and especially among members of a particular community," the NIA report said.

The NIA has named Mohammad Shiyab, Abdul Basheer, Riyaz, Mustafa Paichar, Masud KA, Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, Abubakkar Siddik, Noufal M, Ismail Shafi, K Mahammad Iqbal, Shaheed M, Mahammad Shafeek, Ummar Farook, Abdul Kabeer, Muhammad Ibrahim, Sainul Abid Y, Shekh Saddam Hussain, Zakiar A, N Abdul Haris and Thufail M H, in the chargesheet.

The central investigation agency has also announced a public reward of Rs 5 lakh each for information on two more suspects.

