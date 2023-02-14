Home » News » India » 'We Hope to Have...': BBC Responds to IT Survey at Delhi, Mumbai Offices

'We Hope to Have...': BBC Responds to IT Survey at Delhi, Mumbai Offices

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 18:17 IST

The IT searches at BBC office come days after the release of the documentary on PM Modi and Gujarat riots that has been slammed by the central government. (Reuters photo)
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Tuesday responded to the income tax surveys being conducted at its Delhi and Mumbai offices. BBC News in a statement said it was fully cooperating with the Income Tax department.

“The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible."

Though the surveys sparked controversy and a war of words between the BJP and the opposition, the Income Tax department maintained that surveys are not “raids".

“Several notices have been issued to the BBC. However, the BBC has been continuously defiant and non-compliant and has been significantly diverted their profits," IT department said on Tuesday.

“The key focus of these surveys is to look into the manipulation of prices for unauthorized benefits, including tax advantages. These surveys have been undertaken due to BBC’s persistent non-compliance of the norms, making it a repeat offender," it added.

Notably, the surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, “India: The Modi Question".

While there has been no official statement from the UK government related to the action, British sources said they are “closely monitoring" reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India.

In New Delhi, officials said the survey was being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, and alleged that the BBC had been served with notices in the past but was “defiant and non-compliant" and had significantly diverted its profits.

first published: February 14, 2023, 15:45 IST
last updated: February 14, 2023, 18:17 IST
