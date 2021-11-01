Fully-vaccinated People Can Now Travel in Mumbai Trains, Railways to Issue Daily Tickets

The Maharashtra government directed the railways to issue single journey daily tickets for local train passengers in Mumbai from Sunday, irrespective of the nature of their jabs, who have received both their jobs.

The State Disaster Management Authority sent a letter to Western and Central Railways, asking them to issue all kinds of tickets, including daily ones, which were earlier not allowed, Times of India reported.

So far, owing to Covid-19 protocols, the Central Railway and the Western Railway had been issuing a monthly pass to vaccinated commuters instead of daily tickets to curtail the crowd.

The passes will be issued only to those passengers who have got both shots of a vaccine and have completed 14 days since their second dose.

The Central Railway (CR) will operate 1,774 local train services on the CR and 1,367 on the Western Railway, up from the current 1,702 and 1,304 trains on the CR and WR, respectively.

The order says that passes for train travel (local train and passenger trains) of all kinds - monthly/ quarterly/ half yearly - will allowed to be issued to the commuters who fall within the allowed category of a ‘vaccinated person’.

During the lockdown on March 23 last year, the suburban train services were suspended. On June 15, the partial resumption of services was announced, but only those deemed to be essential service providers were permitted to board these trains after being issued a special pass.

