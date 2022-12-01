Digi Yatra Takes Off for Paperless Air Travel at Three Airports. Here's a Look at Where and How to Use It

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated ‘Digi Yatra’ to make air travel more convenient and paperless.

During the launch at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Scindia said: “In the first phase, Digi Yatra will be launched at seven airports. It is initially being launched at three airports on December 1 — Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru. It will be introduced in Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad and Vijayawada by March 2023."

Digi Yatra passengers won’t have to carry their ID card and boarding pass. They will be automatically processed based on the facial recognition system at checkpoints such as entry point check, entry into security check, aircraft boarding, and self-bag drop and check-in, using facial recognition to identify passengers and data recall.

The Digi Yatra Foundation (DYF), a pan-Indian organisation, would be in charge of this effort. Airport Authority of India, Cochin International Airport, Bangalore International Airport, Delhi International Airport Ltd, Hyderabad International Airport Ltd and Mumbai International Airport Ltd established the foundation.

How to register?

Download the DigiYatra App from the Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iOS) and register with your mobile number (Aadhaar linked) and OTP.

Use DigiLocker or Offline Aadhaar to connect your identity credentials.

When asked, take a selfie and upload it to the app. Make sure that the picture is clear and has no obstructions.

Update your Boarding Pass on the DigiYatra App and share with the departure airport. Make sure that the name in the boarding pass, flight ticket and Aadhaar are same.

How will be the process?

You have to enter from the E-Gate

Share and scan your barcoded boarding pass/mobile boarding pass.

After successful verification, the E-Gate will open, allowing you to enter the airport.

Drop your luggage at the airline check-in desk once inside the terminal. If you do not have any luggage, proceed to the DigiYatra Gate in Zone 1 PESC (near Business Class entry).

There will be a facial recognition system installed at the E-Gate camera and you have to look into that.

After successful verification, the gate will open, allowing you to enter for a security check.

It should be noted that passenger identity verification is currently done manually by airline personnel and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

However, using FRT can result in a “seamless, paperless, and contactless" boarding experience. Airports may also be able to handle more passengers due to increased efficiency and decreased congestion.

Despite the launch of Digi Yatra, for domestic and international travel, alternate boarding systems relying on physical verification by CISF personnel will continue to operate.

On the day of the launch, there were two lines seen at the IGI Airport gate. While one line was for those who were using the traditional mode of boarding, the other line was occupied by people who wanted to try and experience the new platform.

