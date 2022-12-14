G20 Envoys Dance On Traditional Maharashtrian Music with Local Dancers In Mumbai| Watch

Taking a light moment away from work, the delegates of G-20 or the ‘Group of Twenty’, who are in India, joined local dancers at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, while they were on their way to Colaba. The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India’s G20 Presidency kicked off in Mumbai on Tuesday and is scheduled to conclude on December 16.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the G-20 delegates can be seen shaking a leg to traditional Maharashtrian music along with the professional dancers.

Advertisement

When the envoys reached the Girgaon Chowpatty, they were welcomed with traditional Lavani and Koli music and the beat of drums. The G20 representatives then joined the dancers and moved to the tune of a Marathi song.

India’s G20 Presidency

India is set to host the next set of G20 presidency events and has a crucial year ahead of its global ambitions. “India is hosting the G20 meetings, taking its presidency at a time when the world is under intense geo-political turbulence in the wake of the war in Ukraine and the resultant cascading effect on other countries, the situation of climate action, etc.," Sherpa Amitabh Kant said in Udaipur in the curtain raiser event before the meetings began across the country.

G20 Members, Guest countries and invited International Organizations are attendings the meeting in person.

On Tuesday, the Indian Presidency hosted two side events - “Data for Development: Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda" and “Infusing new LiFE into Green Development" - before the official meeting of the Working Group.

Advertisement

The Development working meeting is scheduled to kickstart today with a focus on India’s key priorities relating to accelerating progress on the SDGs, Lifestyle for the environment and data for development.

While the delegates are in Maharashtra, they will also see the Elephanta Caves, Aga Khan Palace, Shaniwar Wada, and Shivneri Fort.

India’s G20 Presidency lies at a crucial midpoint of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2015. A review of SDG progress and G20’s efforts to achieve the SDG targets would be discussed at the DWG meeting.

Read all the Latest India News here