G20 Foreign Ministers Meet Updates: Terrorism, Wars Show Global Governance Has Failed, Multilateralism is in Crisis, Says PM Modi

G20 Foreign Ministers Meet Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s G20 Presidency has tried to give a voice to the Global South. He also said multilateralism is in crisis today and global governance has failed against tackling challenges like terrorism, wars and climate change.

PM Modi was speaking at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi. The foreign ministers from the world’s largest industrialised and developing nations will hold crucial deliberations on key global challenges at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today.

Around 40 delegations are expected to participate in the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center in the national capital. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will be an important part of the deliberations.

“Given the nature and the developing situation in Russia-Ukraine conflict, naturally, that would be an important point of discussion during the G20 foreign ministers meeting," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Wednesday.

Here are the latest updates in the story:

- PM Modi while addressing the foreign ministers’ meet said that we must acknowledge that multilateralism is in crisis today and issues like terrorism, pandemic and climate change shows that global governance is in crisis.

- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold a bilateral talk with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting at 12pm.

- S Jaishankar on Wednesday evening hosted a welcome dinner for the foreign ministers attending the deliberations but the reception was missed by his counterparts from the US, China, Germany and France.

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in New Delhi late on Wednesday night, missed the inaugural dinner of the G20 foreign ministers hosted by S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

- Blinken is also expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and PM Narendra Modi later in the evening.

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese foreign Qin Gang, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and France’s Catherine Colonna had not landed in Delhi when the reception began at around 7 pm at a luxury hotel in Delhi.

- Russia has alleged that the G20 finance ministers’ meeting in Bengaluru ended without a joint communique because of the “confrontational" approach towards Moscow by the “collective West" over the situation in Ukraine.

- During the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Jaishankar will be chairing two sessions. The first session will focus on three principal subitems- multilateralism, food and energy security issue and development cooperation. The second session will focus on new and emerging threats including that of terrorism.

- Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday chose not to “prejudge" any outcome on it but noted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will clearly be an important point of the deliberations.

