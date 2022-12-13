G20 LIVE Updates: Bigger Role for Developing Nations & Crypto on Agenda in 2 Key Meetings in Mumbai, Bengaluru Today; Traffic Curbs in Place

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 08:57 IST
New Delhi, India
G20 LIVE Updates: After last week's first round of Sherpa track meetings under India's G20 presidency, the four-day G20 Development Working Group (DWG) is set to begin in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai.
G20 processes are separated into two parallel tracks: the finance track and the sherpa track. The sherpa track is led by sherpas, who are personal emissaries of leaders. They supervise negotiations throughout the year, discussing agenda items for the summit and coordinating the G20’s substantive work.
The meeting is expected to cover a number of economic agenda items as well as prepare the pitch for the February meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. Reorienting international financial institutions to meet the shared global challenges of the twenty-first century, financing cities of the future, managing global debt vulnerabilities, advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains, financing for climate action and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), a globally coordinated approach to unbacked crypto assets, and advancing the international taxation agenda will be discussed, a report by Business Standard explained.
G20 processes are separated into two parallel tracks: the finance track and the sherpa track. Finance ministers and central bank governors from member countries lead the finance track, which meets throughout the year.
India assumed the year-long presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations.
From Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Maharashtra to Qutub archaeological park in Delhi, India will showcase its centuries-old architectural heritage to G20 delegates by hosting excursions and gala dinners at many of the ASI sites, starting mid-December, official sources said.
The first meeting of the Group of Twenty (G-20) Finance Track, led by India, will begin Today in Bengaluru. It will include senior finance ministry bureaucrats and central bank deputies from member countries, or Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD).
India's presidency of G20 comes at a time when, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the closing session of the Bali summit, the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As many as 43 leaders, nine special invitees and several international organisations will attend the G20 Summit in India in September 2023, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India, informed on Monday. The former NITI Aayog CEO said this is the first time that G20 will be spread throughout the year and every state and union territory of India will be hosting the event.
The G20 meeting will be used by India to bring to the fore issues that are relevant to developing countries, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The group is part of the G20’s sherpa track and was one of the first working groups to be created in 2010. It has also been behind some notable deliverables over the years. It will take place from December 13-16
India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 from Indonesia. The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in New Delhi in September 2023.
The G7 countries on Monday came out in support of India’s presidency of G-20 countries and reiterated their commitments towards an equitable world. In a joint statement issued on Monday, the leaders of the G-7 countries said they endorse a sustainable future for all.
The G20 Finance Track, led by Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of G20 countries, focuses on economic and financial issues. It provides an effective forum for global economic discourse and policy coordination.
IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath is among the dignitaries to attend the G20 meetings in India. She landed in Bengaluru for the meetings and was given a traditional welcome on Monday.
Mumbai will see traffic restrictions until Friday, as the first Development Working Group G20 Meet begins on Tuesday. The meeting will take place in Hotel Grand Hyatt in Santa Cruz (East). Since the area comes under the jurisdiction of the Vakola Traffic Department, they have imposed some restrictions on vehicular traffic.
The first meeting of Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) under India’s G20 Presidency will begin in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
The three-day meeting, which will mark the start of discussions on the ‘Finance Track’ agenda, under India’s G20 Presidency, will be hosted jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India.
During India’s G20 presidency, the development working group will highlight (between December 13 and 16, 2022) the need to increase the profile of developing nations in international bodies as part of reformed multilateralism to address contemporary challenges, people familiar with the matter said. India will also focus on accelerating progress in achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs). “The emphasis will be on transformative areas and transitions that can catalyse multiplier effects on all SDGs, such as women-led development, digital transformations and just green transitions,” a second person said
There will be different sessions and these include: Infusing New LiFE into Green Development; Data for Development; Role of G-20 in Advancing the 2030 Agenda; and Accelerating Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.
During the DWG meetings India intends to bring to the fore issues which are relevant to the developing nations as it has consistently raised its voice regarding the need for enhanced role of developing countries in global decision-making. And will also highlight the need to increase the voice of the developing nations in international bodies and to also make them the custodians of their own development journey. India’s presidency belongs not only to the G20 countries but the whole world and importantly the Global South.
The first meeting of the finance track will start in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This meeting, from December 13-15, will be hosted jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India. It will involve central bank deputies and senior-most finance ministry bureaucrats of the member countries, or Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD).
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has spoken about the key focus areas of the Finance Track. Last month, she had said that climate and sustainable development financing, multilateral institution reforms, regulation of digital assets, impact on developing economies from the spillovers of the actions of western central banks, energy and food security in the backdrop of war in Europe, and sanctions on Russia and their impact on the global economy could be the agenda items.
Over the next two months around 14 meetings are expected to take place in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad. These include besides the DWG meeting starting today, the infrastructure working group meeting next month in Pune, followed by another meeting in February in Aurangabad, an event in Nagpur in March. And many more in the state of Maharashtra.
The Mumbai Traffic Police issued a detailed list of road closures and alternate routes ahead of the G20 conference. In a traffic notification the police said, in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the people, traffic restrictions were being issued.
It said the honourable members of the G20 meet will be visiting the hotel Taj Palace on December 13, 2022. This may lead to considerable traffic congestion on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P Ramchandani Marg, BK Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg.
