India will host around 200 meetings across the country in more than 50 cities during its G20 Presidency and it will be a unique occasion to demonstrate the country’s achievements, capabilities and diversity, S Jaishankar said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The external affairs minister also said that the programmes during the summit must be approached in a ‘whole of India’ manner and various political parties will be engaged in the preparation.

“During its G20 Presidency, India will host around 200 meetings across the country in more than 50 cities. 30 different work-streams comprising of Sherpa Track Working Groups, Finance Track workstreams, Ministerial meetings and Engagement Groups will be holding their deliberative sessions," a government statement said on Friday.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit has been scheduled for 9-10 September 2023 in New Delhi.

“The Government believes that the G20 Presidency is a unique occasion to demonstrate India’s achievements, capabilities and diversity. Therefore, it was felt that the programmes must be approached in a ‘whole of India’ manner and events are scheduled accordingly," the statement added.

Jaishankar’s response was made to the question raised by BMK MP Shri TR Baalu regarding activities undertaken under G20 Summit.

“Since this prestigious occasion is regarded as a national opportunity, various political parties were also engaged in the process of preparation. This overall endeavour reflects the Government’s commitment to cooperative federalism," it added.

Earlier on Thursday, S Jaishankar said India’s priorities for its G20 Presidency are to ensure inclusive and resilient growth with a focus on challenges being faced by the countries of the Global South.

Jaishankar also listed technological transformation and public digital infrastructure, reform in the multilateral institutions, women-led development and international peace and harmony as key focus areas for India’s presidency of the grouping.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc G20 at its annual summit in Bali in November with a promise of striving to ensure that the grouping acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action to deal with pressing challenges.

India is hosting a series of events and meetings ahead of the G20 summit later this year.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

