G20 Summit: India's ‘Key Win’, Introduces Action Language to Reach Climate Goals

India has achieved some key successes at the G20 summit being held in Rome. Government sources said that India along with other developing countries was able to introduce language on what actions need to be taken, including by developed nations, to achieve climate and energy-specific goals.

This is also the first time that G20 has identified sustainable and responsible consumption and production, along with the provision of finance and technology as “critical enablers" for achieving climate goals of keeping 1.5 degrees within reach. This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting the mantra of sustainable lifestyles all over the world. Sustainable consumption and responsible production patterns are coming from SDG 12, and are aimed at encouraging developed countries to reduce their luxurious energy-intensive lifestyles.

In addition, sources informed that India pushed and obtained a commitment from G20 members for improving livelihoods for small and marginal farmers. Sources added that the G20’s focus was now on the marginalized farmers rather than just the ‘fat cats’.

As per reports, the G20 countries have been asked to work on their obligations towards climate change, including financing the developing world’s green energy plans and cutting wasteful consumption.

>Why is India Stressing on Climate Change?

Earlier this year, the UN’s main climate change monitoring body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said that the world needs to immediately initiate extraordinary steps to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels as the actions pledged at the historic 2015 Paris COP meet were neither ambitious enough nor adequate to address the climate crisis. The Paris meet had seen more than 190 countries agree to work towards limiting temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with the 1.5-degree threshold mentioned as a best-case scenario.

However, it noted that the current status of emissions places the planet on a trajectory of clocking a temperature rise of about 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of this century. To avoid this, IPCC said, global carbon dioxide emissions would need to reach “net zero" around 2050. Net-zero means that a country only produces that much carbon dioxide that it can suck out of the atmosphere by planting more trees or deploying technologies — as yet in their nascent stages — to sequester emissions.

That call paved the way for the developed world to push for the universalisation of the net-zero target, meaning that rich and poor countries would need to together achieve that goal by the 2050s. The likes of the US, UK have committed to achieving net-zero by 2050 while China has said it will go carbon neutral by 2060. But developing countries see the net-zero call as an attempt by rich countries to arm-twist them into compromising on their urgent priorities like economic growth and poverty eradication.

>What is India’s Position?

Ahead of his departure for Europe, PM Modi had said in a statement that he would, at the Glasgow meet, “highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues, including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience-building measures, mobilisation of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth". In a nutshell, that captures the essence of what the expectations are going to be for developing countries attending the meet.

India is part of a group of 24 ‘Like-Minded Developing Countries‘ (LMDCs) on the issue of climate change, which had, in the run-up to the meet organised a virtual meet where they had criticised a “history of broken promises" and the “inequitable call for net-zero by 2050" while noting a “lack of ambition" vis-a-vis climate goals on the part of major developed countries and their attempt to “shift the goalposts of the Paris Agreement from what has already been agreed by calling for all countries to adopt net-zero targets by 2050".

>What Has India Done on Climate Change?

In his statement, PM Modi also said that he would at COP26 “share India’s excellent track record on climate action and our achievements".

“Today, India is creating new records in a collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances. India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity," he said.

With the PM talking about India’s “tradition of living in harmony with nature and culture of deep respect for the planet", it has been pointed out that the developed nations still have a much bigger carbon footprint than their poorer counterparts. For instance, the per capita annual carbon dioxide emissions footprint of the US was more than 15 tonnes and that of China close to 8 tonnes in 2018 whereas India’s stood at 1.8 tonnes.

The Union Environment Ministry had told Parliament earlier this year that the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement both “recognise and acknowledge that the emissions of the developing countries, India included, will rise owing to their social and developmental needs" and that “India’s annual and cumulative emissions in both absolute and per capita terms have been significantly low" and that the “impact of global warming on India is largely due to the emissions of the developed countries and other big emitters".

