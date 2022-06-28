UP’s Diversity, Local Art Works On Display in PM Modi’s Gifts For G7 Summit Dignitaries

Among the many items gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dignitaries during his visit to the G7 Summit in Germany were handmade One District One Product (ODOP) goods made in Uttar Pradesh.

The idea the choice was diversity, to give a platform to the talent of India’s local artisans and showcase Indian culture, government officials said.

The ‘One District, One Product’ Programme is the marquee initiative of Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government which aims to encourage indigenous and specialised products and crafts.

There are products in UP that are found nowhere else such as the ancient and nutritious ‘kala namak’ rice, the rare and intriguing wheat-stalk craft, world-famous chikankari and zari-zardozi work on clothes.

Among others are the intricate and stunning horn and bone work that uses the remains of dead animals rather than live ones, a nature-friendly replacement for ivory.

Navneet Sehgal, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Government of Uttar Pradesh told News18: “It is a matter of great pride for us that our Hon’ble PM has gifted esteemed dignitaries the products handmade by our artisans who are part of the ODOP programme. This will provide great encouragement to all our artisans."

ODOP is now being replicated across the country by the Central Government, officials added.

FROM UP TO THE WORLD

The black pottery of Nizamabad was presented as a gift to the PM of Japan.

A gulabi meenakari brooch and cufflink set was presented to US President Joe Biden.

The art work is a GI tagged art-form of Varanasi. The platinum hand painted tea set gifted to UK PM Boris Johnson is from Bulandhshahr district.

The carrier box presented to the French Premier Emmanuel Macron was handcrafted in Lucknow.

The PM gifted Lacquerware Ram Durbar to Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. The GI tagged lacquerware art-form has its roots in the temple town of Varanasi.

