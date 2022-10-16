Galwan Valley Video Screened at China’s Key Communist Party Meet Ahead of Xi Jinping’s Speech

China’s Communist Party held its 20th national Congress on Sunday, inaugurated by President Xi Jinping. The key meeting was attended by the Chinese military commander Qi Fabao, who was injured in the Galwan Valley clash in June last year. A clip from the Galwan clash was screened at the meeting.

The brief footage was part of a longer video showcasing the CPC’s achievements in various fields. Apart from that, other expected visuals of China’s space programme and its new home-grown passenger jet, the C919, were also showcased at the 20th Congress, The Hindu reported.

The footage was played ahead of Xi Jinping’s speech at the opening. He read out a lengthy report, addressing the nearly 2,300 delegates and invitees at the opening thereafter, Hindustan Times reported. The delegates were walking in when the footage, seemingly sourced from PLA was getting played. The Galwan Valley footage was widely shared on social media soon after the Galwan Valley incident.

The national congress took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Fabao was one of the 304 delegates from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and People’s Armed Police chosen to attend the all-important meeting of the party.

Qi is a PLA regiment commander. The footage showed him rushing towards Indian troops at Galwan Valley ahead of the violent clash between the border troops of the two countries on June 15, 2020.

In his speech on Sunday, Xi said China will “intensify military training under combat conditions, laying emphasis on joint training, force-on-force training and high-tech training". He said China will become more “adept at deploying our military forces on a regular basis…This will enable us to shape our security posture, deter and manage crises and conflicts, and win local wars." He did not mention any particular country in reference to “local wars".

India lost 20 troops in the clash at Galwan Valley and four Chinese soldiers also died. India’s external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had then said it was regrettable that China had chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics.

