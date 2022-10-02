Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Updates: PM Modi Pays Homage at Raj Ghat, Remembers Lal Bahadur Shastri Too

To celebrate the 153rd birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Raj Ghat. Modi also remembered former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birthday falls on the same day.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti and said it is an occasion for all to rededicate themselves to the values of peace, equality and communal harmony.

“On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens," she said in a message to the nation.

Murmu said this year’s Gandhi Jayanthi holds special importance as it falls on India’s 75th year of independence. “The making of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, which is under way, is thus inspired by the vision of the Mahatma and is intended as a true tribute to him. The India of his dreams is a clean India, a healthy India. The initiatives taken in this regard have been bearing fruits now," Murmu said.

Gandhiji was a forerunner of non-violence and truth. For the Indian liberation struggle, he founded the Satyagraha and Ahimsa movement. As the Father of the Nation, he spearheaded India’s independence struggle alongside many other national leaders in opposition to British rule in India.

The day is observed to spread the message of non-violence through public awareness and education. It is commemorated with the hope of building a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence.

How Gandhi is being celebrated across the country

Nearly 100 students from across India will participate in an event at the Parliament to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have selected 99 students from several schools and colleges for the event.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor will commence a 3,500 KM ‘padyatra’ in Bihar from West Champaran district on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary as part of his ‘Jan Suraj’ campaign. This yatra is likely to take 12 to 18 months.

What are states doing today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to launch the ‘Mathrubhumi Yojana’ portal on Gandhi’s birthday. The aim of the scheme is to make common citizens direct participants in the development work of the state.

“Under the scheme, the government will bear 40 per cent of the total cost of the project (construction of a community building, hospital, school, or common service center, among others) while the remaining 60 per cent will be contributed by common citizens if interested. In return, the project will be named after the relatives of the collaborators as per their wish," he said.

The UP government has also decided to provide 75,000 tap water connections to people in the state today. This, along with launching an awareness campaign on cleanliness in rural parts of the state.

“Provision of clean drinking tap water at their doorsteps to those deprived of such facilities is what we intend to do on Mahatma Gandhiji’s birth anniversary. We have set a target of providing 75,000 tap water connections on the day," said Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said, The Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru all animal slaughter and sale of meat has been banned for the day. “On Sunday, Gandhi Jayanti, there will be a total ban on slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits," a notice issued by the BBMP said.

Gandhi makes “special appearance" at UN

In a first, Mahatma Gandhi made a special appearance at the United Nations, sharing his message on education as it commemorated the International Day of Non-Violence.

A life-size hologram of Gandhi on Friday was projected during a discussion by India’s Permanent Mission to the UN and UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) at the UN headquarters.

