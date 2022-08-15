Gandhi, Nehru, Birsa Munda, Jhansi ki Rani & Others: On I-Day, PM Modi Recalls 'Architects of Free India'

Donning a tricolour turban to mark 75 years of the country’s Independence on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a fitting tribute to “architects of free India" as he recalled the contributions of freedom fighters, thinkers and those who “moulded" the country such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Birsa Munda, and Rani Laxmi Bai in his ninth consecutive speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

“During our freedom struggle, there was not one year where our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty. Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India," PM Modi said.

He added: “Our country is grateful to Gandhiji, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Ram Prasad Bismil, Rani Laxmi Bai, Subash Chandra Bose, and all other freedom fighters who shook the foundations of the British Empire. We salute not only those who fought for freedom, but also the architects of free India such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, amongst the many others."

The prime minister also said that India has been home to great thinkers like Vivekanand, Aurobindo and Rabindranath Tagore. “Our heroes like Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Lal Bahadur Shastri fought for our independence and moulded our country," he said.

Lauding India’s rich history, PM Modi said Adivasi freedom fighters such as Birsa Munda, Tirot Singh and Alluri Sitarama Raju played a pivotal role in keeping the freedom struggle alive in every corner of India.

“This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule," the prime minister said.

Noting the contributions of women freedom fighters, PM Modi said: “Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India, be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal."

Earlier, beginning his speech at the Red Fort, PM Modi said it was a historic day for India as it takes a new path with a new resolve. He also visited Raj Ghat to pay his respects.

