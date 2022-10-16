Gandhiji Would Be Protesting Against Hate Even Today, Says Historian Rajmohan Gandhi

Author and Historian Rajmohan Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, believes Gandhiji would be protesting against hate even today. He says, “If Mahatma Gandhi was here today, he wouldn’t be satisfied."

In an exclusive interview with News18, he talks about Gandhiji, his idea of India, and the political atmosphere in the country today.

“Today we are spreading hate and we do not condemn it. It will be devastating to the country," said Gandhi. However, he believes that as such hate and unrest were defeated during 1947-48, it can be done even today.

Talking about Gandhiji‘s idea of India, he said, “Gandhiji‘s dream was fulfilled as the Constitution came into being which meant that India belonged to everyone, without any reference to religion or caste."

Advertisement

“However, there is corruption, suicides, and so on. It is such a large country, and it is not an easy thing to take it forward. If Gandhiji were here, he wouldn’t be satisfied. If he had to, he would still be protesting. He would have been protesting against hate even today," said Gandhi.

Gandhiji and Bhagat Singh

Many in Punjab say that Gandhiji could’ve gotten the British government to stop Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s hanging, and they express their anger over him. When asked if there was a misunderstanding, Rajmohan Gandhi said, “I am not here to defend Gandhiji. He wasn’t a God, he was also a human, and every human makes mistakes."

“I have no problem with criticism but it should be based on true information. We have to see that in the 1930s Gandhiji was also a rebel like Bhagat Singh and he was an enemy of the British Government. Saying that he could have saved Bhagat Singh from the sentence is wrong. Further, during British rule, if anyone killed a police officer, no one could stop the death sentence," said Gandhi.

He further added that Gandhiji tried, he met the Viceroy, he wrote letters but it couldn’t be stopped. “But yes, when this did not happen, Gandhiji should’ve said that he won’t go to England, he wouldn’t go to the Roundtable Conference. This he did not do and people can criticize him on this, and this would be a legitimate criticism," he said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here