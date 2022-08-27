Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Idol-makers Rev Up for Festivities Across States; K'taka to Hold Talks on HC Order Allowing Celebration on Idgah Ground

As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi nears, idol-makers are busy creating the likeness of the Hindu God Ganesh, some with eco-friendly materials. The festival is being celebrated across Maharashtra for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and other states are not far behind in preparations as well.

Inmates at the Yerwada Central Prison in Pune have prepared at least 200 Ganesh idols after being given training in the skill for the first time.

Advertisement

Eco-friendly idols were also seen being prepared in Hyderabad, in visuals shared by news agency ANI. Other visuals also showed hectic idol-making being carried out in Maharashtra.

Karnataka Idgah Ground Order

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state government will decide on implementing the court order regarding allowing religious and cultural activities at the Chamrajpet Idgah playground for a limited period from August 31 in “letter and spirit", after holding discussions with the Advocate General.

Advertisement

Hindu organisations have sought permission for holding Ganesh Chaturthi festival at the ground, and with Friday’s court order the government is likely to give permission for the same.

“The division bench of the High Court has given an order regarding Chamrajpet survey number 40 (Idgah playground) asking the government to take an appropriate decision, and has analysed how our country is multi-religious. Regarding implementing the court order with letter and spirit, tomorrow the Advocate General, Revenue Minister and I will hold discussions," Bommai said.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters here, he said, everyone’s wishes need to be fulfilled while maintaining peace, and the government will do it. “We will completely study the court order. We will hold a meeting tomorrow on implementing it with letter and spirit, and will decide accordingly," he added.

Advertisement

A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Friday modified an interim order of a single judge bench on the Chamrajpet Idgah playground dispute, saying religious and cultural activities can be allowed by the government there, but for a limited period from August 31.

Advertisement

The court had, on Thursday, ordered that the two-acre land should be used only as a playground and Muslims should be allowed to pray there on only two festivals — Bakrid and Ramzan — till the case was disposed. Today, the state government approached the Division Bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, with an appeal, and the court said religious and cultural activities can be allowed by the government on the said land.

To a question regarding installing Ganesha idols at Hubballi Idgah maidan, Bommai said an all-party committee of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation is looking into it, and will inform everyone on August 29. “Chamrajpet Idgah and Hubballi Idgah are two different matters with respect to title issues and cases regarding them were at High Court and Supreme Court respectively…considering all aspects, the government will abide by law and the court orders," he added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here