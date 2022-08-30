Ganesh Chaturthi at Bengaluru Idgah Maidan: Supreme Court Begins Crucial Hearing

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a crucial hearing is underway in the Supreme Court over the use of Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan for Ganeshotsav. Karnataka Waqf Board has opposed the use of the ground for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee, Abhay S Oka, and M M Sundresh is hearing a plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court’s order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

“No religious function has been held by any other community on this ground. In 1977, a suit for permanent injunction was filed, which was decided in our favour. It’s also registered under Waqf Act," board’s lawyer Kapil Sibal told the three-bench bench hearing the matter.

“Suddenly in 2022, they get a Commissioner’s report, saying that it is a disputed land and hence we need it for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for two days. A single-judge bench of Karnataka High Court ruled in our favour," he added.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Dushyant Dave said it is an encroachment on religious affairs. “The Solicitor General before the Division Bench showed an order, did no shared with us, which allowed for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the ground and hence, this urgency. Waqf is an overriding act. It’s an encroachment on religious affairs. Is this the example they are setting on religious minorities that their rights can be tampered on with?"

Justice Oka asked if the land is used earlier for festivals like this. Senior Advcocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Karnataka Government, replied in negative.

Justice Oka further said if you see order of single judge, even single judge has granted liberty to apply for modification, and instead of doing that you go for appeal.

Rohatgi said even if the land was not used in the past, it cannot be an argument to say it cannot be used now. “All the revenue entries are in favour of the state. Properties that don’t belong to anyone are of the government. It was a suit for injunction, not for title. Survey 40 has been noted as Sarkaari Land," he said.

Responding to Rohatgi, Dave said, “If he is wrong he is in contempt."

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai commented on the controversy and said, “It has been decided that the property comes under Revenue Department, so it is under the government, so any programmes or events can be permitted as per the government’s rules and procedures. We will decide as per law."

(With PTI inputs)

