Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai's 'Richest' Ganpati Mandal Gets Record Rs 316.40 Cr Insurance Cover

Mumbai’s ‘richest’ Ganesh pandal put up by the Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal at the King’s Circle area of Mumbai has taken an insurance cover of a record Rs 316.40 crore, according to a report by the Times of India. Traditionally, GSB’s Ganesh idol is decorated with ornaments of gold and other precious materials for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which are scheduled to begin on August 31.

The mandal has taken insurance for a variety of risks from New India Assurance. Of the total amount, Rs 31.97 crore risk insurance cover includes gold, silver and jewellery. Personal accident insurance cover volunteers, priests, cooks, footwear stall workers, valet parking personnel, security guards is worth Rs 263 crore.

A Rs one crore standard fire and special peril policy with earthquake risk cover items like furniture, fixtures and fittings, installations like computers, CCTV cameras, scanners, utensils, grocery, fruits and vegetables. “The standard fire and special peril policy for the venue premises provide insurance of Rs 77.5 lakh. Public liability, which covers pandals, stadiums and devotees is secured with Rs 20 crore," the press release read.

Advertisement

GSB Seva Mandal spokesperson Amit Pai said, “Our Maha Ganpathi is decorated with more than 66kg of gold ornaments, 295-plus kg of silver and other precious material." The GSB Seva Mandal’s Maha Ganpathi idol is made of clay (‘shadu mati’) and is carved on site, the report said.

GSB had purchased an insurance cover worth Rs 300 crore in 2016. The mandal will unveil the first look of its idol at the ‘Virat Darshan’ ceremony on August 29.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here