Ganesh Chaturthi Updates: Curbs on Liquor Sale in Bengaluru; Elaborate Arrangements for Smooth Conduct Made in Hyderabad

Ganesh Chaturthi Updates: Festivities for the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival are in full swing across states. After a two-year lull due to Covid restrictions, people across the country have enthusiastically participated in celebrations at home and in community pandals.

As the festival enters its fifth day, states will see visarjan processions again, as homes and pandals carry their idols for immersion in water bodies. Elaborate arrangements have been made in Hyderabad to ensure processions run smoothly, while Bengaluru has put curbs on liquor sales in certain areas to prevent ruckus.

Here are the latest updates on Ganesh Chaturthi from across states:

• The Bengaluru police have imposed restrictions on the sale of liquor in parts of Bengaluru on Sunday in the wake of Ganesh idol immersion processions in different parts of the city, to ensure law and order in places that are considered sensitive regions, reports the Indian Express. Liquor shops in Hennur, Ramamurthy Nagar, Kothanur, Amrutahalli and Sampigehalli police station limits will be shut.

• In Hyderabad, arrangements to facilitate smooth conduct of processions include deployment of 100 expert swimmers to attend possible emergencies, cranes to facilitate immersion of bigger idols, and removing of low-hanging cables and branches on procession routes as per Telangana Today.

• In Mumbai, a replica of a double-decker BEST bus houses a Ganesha idol.

• AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attended a function to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Surat, Gujarat on Saturday.

• A Muslim woman in Aligarh has brought Ganpati home for seven days as part of the festival, in a beautiful show of communal harmony. “We will keep the idol for seven days before immersing it in water on September 6. I and my family do ‘puja’ every day as per rituals and offer ‘modaks’ to the Lord," she said.

(With agency inputs)

