Ganeshotsav Updates: Maha Bids Farewell to its Favorite Deity; 9 Drown in Haryana & UP During Idol Immersion

Ganeshotav Updates: Thousands of Ganesh idols were immersed in the Arabian sea, rivers and other water bodies on Friday as the ten-day Ganesh festival concluded with huge processions in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra.In Mumbai alone, more than 19,000 Ganesh idols were immersed till late Friday evening even as the processions of many Ganesh Mandals were still going on. The 10-day Ganpati or Ganesh festival was celebrated with special fervour and pomp this year as COVID-19-related restrictions had played spoilsport in 2020 and 2021.

Here are updates from the concluding day of Ganeshotsav celebrations:

• Nashik witnessed huge crowds as Ganpati idols were immersed across the district on Anant Chaturdashi on Friday. The immersion processions began at 11 am instead of 1 pm like earlier years, an official said. A total of 23 Ganpati mandals took out immersion processions, he said. Similar processions were also seen in areas like Cidco, Satpur, Nashik Road, Deolali Camp, Bhagur etc, the official added.

• Elaborate security arrangements were in place for the immersion of other Ganpati idols in Pune, mainly the ones from the Shrimant Dagadushet Ganesh Mandal, the Bhau Rangari Mandal and Akhil Mandai Ganesh Mandal. The immersion process of these idols is expected to be completed only by Saturday morning, officials said.

• Thousands of people lined the streets of Pune, Maharashtra’s second largest city, to see immersion processions of the five ‘manache’ (eminent and revered) Ganpati idols and those from other prominent mandals (organising committees) on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi on Friday. These five ‘manache’ Ganpati idols are from Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tukshibaug and Kesariwada, all of which were immersed with great fanfare by 8 pm after being taken through Laxmi Road, local officials said.

• Ganesh idol immersion in Gujarat.

• A cleanup drive at Juhu beach organised by NGOs, including that of Amruta Fadnavis, at 8 a.m. Saturday morning is set to see the participation of Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MP Poonam Mahajan, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, MLA Shri Ameet Satam, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar & other MLA’s along with Actors Parineeti Chopra & Anupam Kher.

• Two youths drowned in the Yamuna river in Sonipat.

• While four of nine youths swept away in Mahendergarh died, others were rescued and hospitalised. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter and said, “The news of the untimely death of many people due to drowning during Ganpati immersion in Mahendragarh and Sonipat districts is heart-wrenching." “We all stand with families of the dead in this difficult time. The NDRF team has saved many people from drowning, I pray for their speedy recovery," Khattar tweeted in Hindi.

• Nine youths were swept away by the current of water in the canal in Mahendergarh when the group was carrying a nearly seven-foot idol for immersion. The district administration with the assistance of the NDRF launched a rescue operation.

• Several parts of the national capital witnessed heavy traffic on Friday evening as people carried out processions to immerse Ganesh idols in water bodies, officials said. The traffic was heavy from Sriniwaspuri to Ashram, Khajuri Khas to Shastri Park, Usmanpur Pusta to Shastri Park, Madanpur Khadar to Kalindi Kunj, Rohini Sector-18, Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, Pashchim Vihar and Hanuman Mandir Karol Bagh, police said.

• Three persons including two minor boys died after they were swept away in the Ganga river during Ganesh idol immersion on Friday. According to police, the incident occurred in Pariyar village under the Safipur police station. “The people present there rescued them but two Lavkesh Singh (18), Prashant Singh (16) died on the spot while another boy, one Vishal (15) died in hospital. The health of the other two is stable," police said.

• Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the Girgaum Chowpatti beach late in the evening.

• As of 9 pm in Mumbai, 19,177 idols had been immersed across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, as devotees thronged the streets and the chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’ (Come soon next year Lord) rented the air.

• Keeping the ecological impact in mind, 6,400 idols were immersed in artificial ponds to avoid pollution of natural water bodies. No untoward incident was reported during immersions on the beaches and other places, the BMC said.

• The immersion processions of some Ganesh Mandals in Mumbai began late in the afternoon or evening and were expected to go on till the early hours of Saturday as they wind their way to Girgaum Chowpatti and other beaches in the city including Shivaji Park, Bandra, Juhu and Malad.

