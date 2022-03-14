Gangajal's Iconic Scene Plays Out in Bihar as Junior Inspector Asks SP For Bribe

A junior police inspector in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district was suspended and had a departmental proceeding ordered against him after he sought a bribe from his boss. Confused? Let’s clarify a bit for you. This reminded many of the iconic scene from Prakash Jha’s film Gangajal.

In the movie, the assistant sub-inspector was so blinded by greed that he did not hesitate to ask for bribes from his boss. The incident in Bihar was no different.

Speaking on the matter, Sheikhpura SP Kartikeya Sharma said that Assistant Sub Inspector Ranveer Prasad, who was posted at Kasar police station, has been suspended on charges of illegal money collection from vehicles. The SP said that this police officer would regularly collect money illegally from vehicles carrying stones and stools from Chandi Pahad.

People complained about Ranveer Prasad to SP Kartikeya Sharma, who, dressed as a common man, reached the spot. Ranveer tried to pull his usual tricks by stopping the SP’s vehicle. And by the time he came to know that it was Sheikhupura SP, he was completely exposed.

Incidentally, a fortnight ago, eight policemen who were associated with the Sheikhpura and Chehra police station area were suspended by the SP on similar charges.

