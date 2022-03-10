Gangolihat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Gangolihat seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Fakeer Ram (BJP), Khajan Chandra Guddu (INC), Bal Ram (SP), Rekha (BSP), Hari Prasad (UKD), Babita Chandra (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.2%, which is -0.72% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Meena Gangola of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gangolihat results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.45 Gangolihat (गंगोलीहाट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Gangolihat is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.19% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.37%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,02,791 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 52,926 were male and 49,864 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gangolihat in 2022 is: 942 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,00,315 eligible electors, of which 52,032 were male,48,283 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 88,073 eligible electors, of which 45,402 were male, 42,671 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gangolihat in 2017 was 3,114. In 2012, there were 3,274 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Meena Gangola of BJP won in this seat defeating Narayan Ram Arya of INC by a margin of 805 which was 1.47% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.34% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Narayanram Arya of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Geeta Thakur Gowal of BJP by a margin of 7,880 votes which was 16.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.74% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 45 Gangolihat Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Gangolihat are: Fakeer Ram (BJP), Khajan Chandra Guddu (INC), Bal Ram (SP), Rekha (BSP), Hari Prasad (UKD), Babita Chandra (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.92%, while it was 55.46% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gangolihat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.45 Gangolihat Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 154. In 2012, there were 145 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.45 Gangolihat comprises of the following areas of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand: 4-Gangolihat Tehsil; KC Thal and Berinag KC of 3-Berinag Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Gangolihat constituency, which are: Dharchula, Didihat, Pithoragarh, Lohaghat, Jageshwar, Almora, Bageshwar, Kapkote. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gangolihat is approximately 607 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gangolihat is: 29°43’32.5"N 80°02’13.2"E.

