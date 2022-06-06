Gangrape, Killing of 13-year-old Girl in Bulandshahr: DCW Writes to UP CM Seeking Action

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking urgent action in the matter of a 13-year-old girl’s gangrape and killing in the state’s Bulandshahr district. Maliwal has demanded the registration of an FIR and the arrest of the accused.

The DCW has also sought an FIR against the police officers concerned for allegedly refusing to act in the matter. Recommending that the matter be handled by the Crime Branch for a free-and-fair investigation, Maliwal urged the chief minister to provide financial assistance to the victim’s family and reimburse the cost incurred on her treatment. The DCW received a complaint from the victim’s mother. The complainant informed the commission that in the evening of May 12, she went outside her house, leaving her two minor daughters behind.

When she returned after some time, she saw her neighbour’s daughter, along with two of her male cousins, running away from her house. When she entered the house, she found her daughter grievously injured and lying in a semiconscious state, the complainant stated. Her daughter subsequently informed her that she was brutally raped and beaten up by boys, the complainant said.

The girl was put on ventilator support as she went into a coma after around four hours of the attack. On May 16, she was referred to a hospital in Meerut, where she succumbed to her injuries on May 18, the DCW said. Maliwal met the girl’s parents on June 4 and was informed that no FIR was registered till then in connection with the incident.

The parents also told Maliwal that even though the post-mortem report mentions sexual assault, police said since the victim was in a “relationship" with someone, they will not act against the accused, according to a statement issued by the DCW. The parents of the victim informed the commission that on May 28, they approached the Bulandshahr superintendent of police with a copy of the post-mortem report, but the latter allegedly said he would act only after receiving the viscera report. They went to the office of the SSP, Bulandshahr on June 1, but allegedly no action was taken.

The parents also informed the panel that an amount of Rs 9 lakh was spent on hospital bills for the victim’s treatment but unfortunately, she could not be saved. “I am shocked that the Uttar Pradesh police has not registered an FIR in the matter despite the passage of 24 days. I have read the post-mortem report, which reveals the horrific ordeal the girl had to go through. FIRs and arrests are imperative in the case," Maliwal said.

