Man Meeting Daughter at Coaching Centre Killed in Sikar Gang Shootout; Institute Announces Fee Waiver for Girl 

A man who had gone to meet his daughter studying in a coaching institute at the area in Rajasthan’s Sikar where gangster Raju Theth was shot dead was also hit by bullets in the shootout and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Police said that a man, identified as Tarachand Kadwasara, was also hit by bullets when assailants opened fire at gangster Raju Theth on Saturday and died.

Kadwasara’s daughter studies in a coaching institute on Piprali road and he had gone there to meet her, but the accused fired at him thinking that he was an aide of Theth, police said.

They also snatched the keys of his car and escaped from the spot in it, police added.

Gangster Raju Theth was shot dead by five men outside his house in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Saturday. Rohit Godara, who identified himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility of the murder and said in a Facebook post that it was carried out to avenge the deaths Anand Pal and Balbir Banuda.

The Facebook post was later deleted.

Gangster Raju Theth’s Murder

Raju Theth, who had several criminal cases against him and was out on bail, had a rivalry with dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh, killed in a police encounter in June 2017.

Banuda, a gangster who was a member of the Anandpal gang, was killed in a gang war in Bikaner jail in July 2014 and it was alleged that Theth was behind the murder.

However, Godara shared another post on Facebook at night, saying Theth was his enemy and he has no regrets about his killing but apologised to the family of Kadwasara, a farmer from Nagaur district, and his community.

He also said that he will try to support Tarachand Kadwasara’s family in every possible manner.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said four of the five suspects involved in the murder case have been identified, adding that situation in Sikar is peaceful and is being monitored.

CCTV visuals of the killing surfaced in which the accused were seen present with Theth at the gate of his house. Shortly after, a tractor trolley got parked in front of the house and blocked the view when the assailants opened fire at Theth.

Officials are suspecting that the tractor driver was also involved in the crime.

In another video clip, the accused were seen fleeing after killing Theth.

Hours after the murder, a speeding car, believed to be that of the accused, was spotted in Jhunjhunu district by some locals who claimed that the occupants opened fire at some labourers repairing the road in order to get the way cleared, police said, adding that a search operation has been launched in the area.

Institute Announces Fee Waiver for Girl Who Lost Father in Shooting

Meanwhile, the director of the coaching institute where Kadwasara’s daughter is studying to prepare for NEET announced to waive the girl’s fees.

In a statement, the institute said if any other member of Kadwasara’s family wants to study at their institute, they will be provided free coaching.

Kadwasara along with his cousin brother Ramniwas had gone to Sikar to meet his daughter. Ramniwas told reporters in Sikar that upon reaching near the coaching centre, they parked their car and his brother started talking to his daughter over phone.

As soon as we stepped out of the car, we heard shots being fired and moments later, we saw four men running towards us, he said.

Before we could understand anything, they opened fire at us thinking that my brother was an aide of Theth and was recording the incident on his phone, PTI quoted Ramniwas as saying.

Family Protests

Family member of Kadwasara staged a protest on Saturday against the killing and demanded justice. State President of the BJP Kisan Morcha Hariram Rinwa who joined the protest hit out at the Ashok Gehlot government and said that it should control these types of situations.

“Almost 400 security forces are deployed for Rahul Gandhi’s safety, but the common people of the state are not safe. This type of incident should not be repeated. The administration should take strict action against the people who are involved in this incident directly or indirectly. The state government should control this type of situation," news agency ANI quoted Rinwa as saying.

BJP MP Swami Sumedhanand termed the incident a result of “carelessness of the admin", saying he had warned them about the law and order situation in the area.

“I talked to the SP on the basis of the information I received. This is the result of the carelessness of the administration that this incident took place. I had warned them earlier about the bad situation in the area when a boy was kidnapped before. However, we stand by the victim’s family," Sumedhanand said.

