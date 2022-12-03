Home » News » India » Gangster Raju Theth Shot Outside His House in Rajasthan's Sikar, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Gangster Raju Theth Shot Outside His House in Rajasthan's Sikar, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Sikar SP Kunwar Rashtrapati said that four person were involved in the murder of Gangster Raju Theth

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 12:31 IST

New Delhi, India

The entire incident was caught in a CCTV camera.

A gangster named Raju Theth was shot dead near his house by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Saturday. Rohit Godara, said to be a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the killing, saying it was to avenge the murders of his brothers Anand Pal and Balbir Banuda.

The murder of Raju Theth was captured in a CCTV footage, which showed a man in blue standing at the gate of a house talking to two others, one wearing yellow and another in a jacket, when a tractor parks and blocks the view.

The man in blue then gets shot by one the other two men, the CCTV visual showed. The men are joined by their acquaintances, who then fire more shots at the gangster and flee from the spot while some people come running out of the house.

Sikar SP Kunwar Rashtrapati said that four person were involved in the murder of Gangster Raju Theth, adding that police are checking the claim of Lawrence Bishnoi gang for taking the responsibility for the murder.

first published: December 03, 2022, 12:30 IST
last updated: December 03, 2022, 12:31 IST
