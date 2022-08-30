Gangster Thapan Held in Azerbaijan for Moosewala Murder; Anmol Bishnoi Traced to Kenya: Police

Claiming another breakthrough in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the Punjab police on Tuesday said it has got Sachin Thapan, one of the accused, detained in Azerbaijan with the help of the Indian government.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said efforts are being made to extradite Thapan to India. “The Punjab police, with the help of central agencies and government of India, traced accused Sachin Thapan to Dubai and then to Azerbaijan where he has been detained," Yadav in a video statement said.

The security agencies have also traced the location of other main accused in the case, Anmol Bishnoi, to Kenya. Both had fled India on fake passports before Moosewala’s murder on May 29.

Advertisement

The officials said efforts were afoot to arrest Anmol, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been listed as the mastermind in the case. Official sources said the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) led by ADGP Pramod Ban with AIG Gurmeet Chauhan and DSP Bikramjit Brar had traced Anmol’s movement. The AGTF and the Mansa police are also learnt to be preparing documents to extradite Thapan.

Thapan and Anmol are among the four gangsters who were allegedly involved in the sensational killing of Moosewala and were hiding abroad. The other two are Goldy Brar and Lipin Nehra. Police officials said Lawrence Bishnoi had, in a well-hatched conspiracy to protect his brother Anmol and close associate Thapan, procured fake passports for them. The passports were issued by the Regional Passport Office, Delhi.

The officials said Lawrence wanted the duo to co-ordinate and execute the crime from abroad without being noticed or held culpable. Anmol has 18 criminal cases pending against him and was in Jodhpur jail from where he was released on bail on October 7, 2021. Similarly, Thapan is wanted in 12 criminal cases.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here