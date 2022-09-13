Ganguly-Shah Case: SC Asks Amicus Curiae to Return on Wednesday with Draft on Changes to BCCI Constitution

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked amicus curiae and senior advocate Maninder Singh to hold a meeting with all the stakeholders and discuss the changes to be proposed in the constitution of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli asked Singh to come back on Wednesday with a draft regarding the changes to the constitution, particularly with regard to the change in the cooling-off period for the office bearers.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta appearing for the cricketing body apprised the court that there is a cooling-off period provided. “If I am office bearer of a state cricket association for one term and office bearer of BCCI for one term, I’ll have to go for cooling-off for one term. AGM unanimously resolved that both the bodies are different," he said.

He further suggested that the cooling-off period should be removed for someone if he has served one term in a state association and then served a term at the BCCI.

The bench also asked why the 70-year age limit should be done away with when it comes to representatives at the ICC.

Responding to the query, the solicitor general said, “We want this 70-year age to go as far as representation to the ICC is concerned as negotiations have to be done. I’ll be dealing with veterans who know each other for 30-40 years."

“Let the younger people represent us at the ICC. Let people after 70 give way to the younger generations. There’s enough time to do all that till 70," the bench then remarked.

“We have AG. There are fantastic lawyers and doctors after 70 but this is sports," the bench added after the solicitor general pushed for the age bar to be done away with.

The bench will on Wednesday continue to hear the issue as the amicus curiae will come back with the draft amendments that are to be made to the cricketing body’s constitution. The court was hearing the matter related to change in rules related to the “cooling-off" period for the president, secretary and other office bearers.

The petition filed by the BCCI in 2020 also sought a direction for the extension of the tenure of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. set to expire in September 2022.

In 2019, the General Body of the BCCI during an AGM on December 1, 2019, proposed six amendments, including one in Rule 6 of the Constitution, which had barred BCCI and state board office bearers from holding office for more than 6 consecutive years.

According to the current rules, any person who has been an office bearer in the BCCI or state Cricket body, or any combination, has to undergo a mandatory 3-year “cooling off period" following a maximum six-year term in office.

During this period, they cannot hold office in either a state body or in the BCCI. This would effectively bar the current office bearers of the BCCI from holding any posts either in the BCCI or any state board, for the next three years.

Before his appointment to the BCCI, Ganguly had served as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) since 2014, while Jay Shah was an office bearer in Gujarat Cricket Association since 2013. At present, their tenure is technically under “extension" since the Supreme Court had not heard the plea for amendment of the rules or given any orders regarding their removal from office.

