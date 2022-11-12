'Garuda-VII': IAF, French Air Force's Joint Exercise Concludes in Jodhpur Today | Watch

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and French Air and Space Force concluded their seventh edition of joint bilateral exercise named ‘Garuda VII’ at an Air Force station in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Saturday. The joint exercise had begun on October 26 with Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and his French counterpart General Stéphane Mille in attendance. On November 8, Mille, chief of staff of the French Air and Space Force (FASF), flew in a Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft, while Chaudhari was in a Rafale fighter jet.

A day before on Friday, the IAF aircrew were familiarised with aerial refuelling from France’s A 330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) as part of Garuda VII. On November 7, the two Air Force Chiefs from India and France discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral ties, and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

French Air Force chief Mille said they can together carry out some high-level missions like refuelling mid-air during one-hour sorties by using the A-330 multi role tanker transport aircraft.

Whereas, Indian Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari also asserted the role of the air force in all future conflicts, stating that the IAF needed 4.5 generation aircraft in its inventory and four-five squadrons soon.

“There’s no doubt that air power is critical in deciding the outcomes of the conflicts," Chaudhari said, adding that such exercises have a crucial role in honing the skills and experience.

He added that with each exercise, the degree of difficulty increases and the number of aircrafts participating also increases.

“We have four fleets participating in the exercise this time. LCH Tejas and French Multi Role Tanker Transport are the first time participants in this seventh edition of the Indo-French joint exercise," he said.

