Gauhati HC Stays Lower Court's Observations against Assam Police in Jignesh Mevani Bail Order

Adverse remarks made by a district judge against Assam police while granting bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in an assault case were stayed by the Gauhati High Court on Monday.

Justice Devashish Baruah issued a notice on the appeal filed by the State of Assam and stayed the adverse remarks while maintaining that the order should not be interpreted as a stay on the grant of bail by the district judge to the legislator.

Vadgam MLA Mevani was initially arrested for an allegedly offensive tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had secured bail in that matter but was immediately arrested again on a complaint by a police personnel of outraging her modesty.

Advertisement

On the remarks of the Barpeta Sessions Court, the High Court observed that they were made without any material to back them up.

“These observations were made without there being any materials on record, on which the learned Judge could have made such observations and consequently, this Court stays the above quoted observations until further orders," the HC said.

The High Court order made it clear that its observations in the present matter were not meant to stay the bail granted to Mevani, for which the State is free to initiate separate proceedings.

The Assam government, represented by advocate general Devajit Saikia, had moved the HC after the district judge in granting bail to Mevani in a case of alleged assault had made strong observations against the police, particularly on alleged fake encounters to kill accused persons.

The judge had called the first information report (FIR) in the assault case “false" and an attempt to give credibility to the midnight arrest of persons. He had said that Assam was becoming a police state and asked the High Court to direct the police to take measures like wearing body cameras and installing CCTV during arrests.

Advertisement

The advocate general submitted before the HC that the remarks were issued while hearing Mevani’s plea and were in no way related to the matter of bail.

The remarks demoralise the police force by casting aspersions and would have a “cascading effect" on the morale of the Assam police, he added.

Advertisement

The High Court concurred with the advocate general and proceeded to stay the observations. It also said that the lower court’s finding that the case appeared to be manufactured to keep Mevani in custody for longer was also beyond its jurisdiction in a bail matter.

The order also allowed the removal of the name of the second respondent, the original complainant (a female police personnel) from being impleaded in the plea.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.