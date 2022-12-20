Paid Rs 60 Cr to AAP, Gave Details in Writing, Sukesh Chandrasekhar Tells News18 Post Court Hearing

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused of conning people of Rs 200 crore, on Tuesday reiterated that he gave “Rs 60 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party". “I have given everything in writing," he told News18 after he was produced before a special CBI judge in Rouse Avenue court.

Chandrasekhar was appearing in AIADMK two leaves symbol case. He is accused of bribing Election Commission officials for securing two leaves symbol for the party for one of the factions. Later in the day, the conman also appeared in the Rs 200 crore scam case at Patiala House court.

Reacting on his statement, BJP leader Amit Malviya asked who is the real conman — Sukesh or Arvind Kejriwal?

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the Aam Aadmi Party over the issue. Earlier, the party leaders had dismissed Chandrashekhar’s charges saying he was speaking like a BJP spokesperson and that he would join the party after coming out of jail.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez also appeared in the case. The Enforcement Directorate, the probe agency that looks into money laundering, had alleged that Fernandez got a series of expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekar.

She was confronted with Chandrasekhar in October, and allegedly told the ED: “I received four bags from Gucci, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior; three shoes from Louis Vuitton and Louboutin; two outfits from Gucci; perfumes, four cats, a Mini Cooper, two diamond earrings, a multi-colored diamond bracelet."

Sources in the agency claimed she was presented with gifts worth Rs 10 crore, which included a horse worth Rs 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh.

The three-member committee headed by the principal secretary (Home) of Delhi government was constituted to inquire into the allegations made by Chandrashekhar against AAP leaders, including Jain, who is in Tihar jail in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

The committee members met Chandrashekhar in Mandoli jail and recorded his statement on November 14-15, sources said.

As per a report submitted by the committee, Chandrashekhar reiterated his charge of giving Rs 60 crore to Satyendar Jain – Rs 50 crore for securing a Rajya Sabha seat from AAP and Rs 10 crore as “protection money." He has also claimed to have paid Rs 12.50 crore to the then Director General (Prison), Sandeep Goel, it said.

