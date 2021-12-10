Gen Bipin Rawat Death News LIVE Updates: CDS' Final Journey Today; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Pay Tribute

Gen Bipin Rawat Death News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country’s top military brass on Thursday paid homage to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brig LS Lidder and 10 more defence personnel at the Palam air base after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft. Read More
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was a decorated commander who drew both awe and ire from within the Indian military for his witty—at times blunt and controversial—comments and his penchant for “disruption" in the way the defence establishment traditionally ran. After all, he was tasked with overseeing and perhaps implementing the most ambitious reform that the Indian military would have had to undergo—jointness and integration—by way of creating four brand new theatre commands and modernising the military. READ MORE
General Bipin Rawat was one of the most outstanding officers of the Indian armed forces who rose to become the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India. When we were training at the National Defence Academy (NDA) during the 1970s, our only ambition then was to become second, third, fourth or sixth termers so that we have less number of senior cadets to tolerate. No cadet at the NDA thinks of becoming a General at that stage, Bipin was no different. We evolve in our careers where most of us work hard but some of us are found fit by the system and are lucky to be promoted to the rank of Generals. He went even further and made our course proud by becoming the first CDS. READ MORE
Aviral video purportedly of the Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed on Wednesday and the flight data recorder recovered from the site may hold key details to the sequence of events leading to the mishap that killed 13 of the 14 people aboard, including India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. The clip shot by locals ostensibly shows the helicopter flying at a low altitude. It immediately hits a puff of clouds and crashes within seconds with a loud thud. READ MORE
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday paid homage to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, who died in a chopper crash a day earlier, and said he shared a “deep concern for human rights". Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, who had a vast experience across a wide spectrum of conflict and terrain profiles, was among the 13 people killed on Wednesday when the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed in a hilly area in apparently foggy conditions near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and state officials earlier said. On Thursday, the NHRC paid tributes to the 63-year-old, who had served as an Army chief, before assuming the mantle of the new post of CDS.
Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Wangchuck on Thursday offered prayers for CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulka and 11 others killed in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, Indian officials said. They said Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the King’s father also offered prayers for those killed in the crash on Wednesday, they said. “The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo have sent messages of condolence for the bereaved families, and the government and people of India," said an official. Gen Rawat visited Bhutan several times during his career and had a very cordial relationship with the top leadership of the country. The officials said the Bhutanese prime minister, foreign minister and senior officers of the country’s armed forces attended a ceremony to pay tributes to Gen Rawat and others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country’s top military brass on Thursday paid homage to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brig LS Lidder and 10 more defence personnel at the Palam air base after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft. The bodies of Gen Rawat and his wife will be kept at their 3 Kamaraj Marg residence for the general public to pay their final respects from 11 am to 12:30 pm Friday. The slot between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm will be kept for military personnel to pay their respects to the outstanding commander and his wife. The final journey of Gen Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to start around 2 pm. The funeral is scheduled for 4 pm. Brigadier Lidder’s funeral would be held at 9 am. All the bodies were to be taken to the Army hospital Dhaula Kuan after the tribute ceremony.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Air Chief Marshal AVR Chaudhari and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar were among those who paid homage to the deceased at a sombre ceremony on Thursday.
“Paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. India will never forget their rich contribution,” Modi tweeted. Heart-wrenching scenes were seen at the Palam airport as 13 caskets were lined up inside a hangar in presence of their family members. The prime minister also reached out to the family members of the deceased and talked to them for a few minutes.
The 13 people were killed when their helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in an air tragedy that triggered grief across the country. An Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft carrying the bodies from the Sulur airbase touched down at the Palam technical airport around 7:35 pm.
Only three of the 13 bodies have been identified so far — Gen Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder. Army officials said the bodies of those identified will be released to the families for last rites. The other bodies will be kept at the mortuary at the Army Base Hospital till they are identified.
Besides Gen Rawat, his wife and Brig Lidder, the 10 other personnel killed in the accident are: Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru.
