Gen Bipin Rawat Death: Rajnath Says 'Black Box' Recovered from Crash Site, Lone Survivor on Life Support

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the flight data recorder, or the ‘black box’, of the helicopter that crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, killing CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others, was retrieved on Thursday from the crash site after the search area was increased from 300 m to 1 km. He also said the lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, was on life support at the military hospital in Wellington.

The military helicopter, an Mi-17VH, crashed in a wooded, hilly area near Coonoor on Wednesday. Gen Rawat and others were on their way to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, where the chief of defence staff was to address faculty and student officers.

The mortal remains of the victims in caskets wrapped with the Indian tricolour were taken to the Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington in decorated army trucks. Senior army officials, Tamil Nadu ministers and veterans laid wreaths and paid floral tributes. The remains were later taken to Coimbatore by road, about 70 km away, from where they would be flown to New Delhi in a special IAF aircraft.

In his statement in parliament, Singh said an inquiry into the incident was already underway. The black box is likely to be taken to Delhi or Bengaluru to ascertain the cause of the crash, officials said. It is expected to provide crucial data on the chain of events leading to the crash of the helicopter that went up in flames in apparently foggy conditions.

Reading out his statement to both the houses, Singh said the IAF had ordered a tri-services inquiry headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, and that a team of investigators had reached Wellington and started their work. The helicopter took off from Sulur air base at 11.48 am and was to land at Wellington at 12.15 pm but lost contact with the air traffic control at approximately 12.08 pm, he added.

“Later, a few locals reported a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they saw the remains of a helicopter engulfed in flames. Rescue teams from local administration also reached the crash site and tried to recover survivors," Singh said, adding, “all those recovered from the wreckage were immediately rushed to the military hospital at Wellington."

The defence minister said besides CDS Rawat and his wife, his defence adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, staff officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other armed forces personnel, including the air force helicopter crew, were also in the aircraft. The IAF crew had Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das and Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, while other army personnel were Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

Speaker Om Birla expressed grief at Gen Rawat’s untimely demise and said the country had lost a skilled warrior, an outstanding strategist and an experienced leader. In the Rajya Sabha, deputy chairman Harivansh informed the house about the tragic accident. Reading out Gen Rawat’s obituary, he said the CDS had an illustrious military career spanning over four decades during which he held several important staff positions and went on to become the chief of army staff on December 31, 2016. Those who paid tributes in Wellington included Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

